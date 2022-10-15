City loanee Mumba wins League One award

News

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba has won League One's player of the month award for September while one loan at Plymouth Argyle. - Credit: Plymouth Argyle FC

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba has won League One's young player of the month award for his efforts on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old registered a goal and an assist to earn the award for September, the former being an impressive strike to equalise against the Canaries' local rivals Ipswich Town.

Mumba signed for City in 2019 and has primarily featured as a full-back in his nine senior appearances at Carrow Road, but has played as a wing-back for the Pilgrims.

"Norwich fans loved it more than me," he joked to BBC Sport about that strike against the Tractor Boys.

"That was a great moment. Just to get a goal in front of the home fans was enough. The fans are incredible, so I always wanted to get a goal at home just to see what the atmosphere's like.

"After the game I saw the reactions of everyone. I didn't really think they would clock on as much as they did, but after the game I went on Twitter and saw the messages and stuff like that. That was when I was like 'OK, this is pretty big then'."

He told the official EFL website of winning the award: "I can't stop smiling to be honest with you. I was shocked and surprised, that's why I asked if it was really me! It's a proud award for me, I’ve seen a lot of young players win this before and I've always wanted to win it.

"I'm really enjoying my football here. That's something that I’ve always wanted, to be enjoying playing football. I've been given the opportunity to just express myself and play how I want to play and I'm grateful for that."

Argyle are top of the third division table after a strong start, and Mumba's thrived on the atmosphere at Home Park. "I'm really enjoying playing for this team," he continued. "I love my teammates and I love the fans.

"Everything about the club is brilliant and I can't see myself ever playing without a smile on my face while I'm here."