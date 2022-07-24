City youngster Mumba sent off in pre-season friendly

News

Bali Mumba was sent off for Plymouth Argyle in their friendly against Yeovil Town. - Credit: Plymouth Argyle FC

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba was sent off for loan club Plymouth Argyle in a pre-season friendly against Yeovil Town.

The right-back, who joined the Pilgrims from the Canaries on a season-long loan last week, was involved in a brawl on the pitch after a hefty tackle on him resulted in a red card for Yeovil's Matt Worthington.

It's not a good start to life in the south west for Mumba, whose new manager Steven Schumacher described was unimpressed by the situation.

"I thought it was a stupid incident really," he said. "The tackle from their number seven (Worthington) was terrible, it was reckless.

"He tried to do it a couple of times to Danny Mayor (Mumba's Argyle teammate) right in front of the dug-out a few minutes earlier, so I think he was probably just getting frustrated and it was a real bad tackle.

"Then Bali's reaction isn't great either, that's stupid. He shouldn't have reacted in the way he did. In a league game it's a straight red and he misses three (matches).

"We have just had a word with him about that. He has got to learn to control his emotions a bit better because that's what people are going to try and do, they have to kick him to stop him."

Schumacher did, however, understand Mumba's position, and empathised with his reaction, telling Plymouth Live: "We have spoken to Bali and he understands he shouldn't react like that, although I think I might have done something similar because it was such a bad tackle."

Plymouth face one more pre-season friendly at Truro on Tuesday night, before their League one campaign kicks off against Barnsley on 30 July.

Meanwhile, City face their own right-back issues, with Max Aarons linked to an exit from the club and alternative option Sam Byram out of contention for today's trip to Hibernian.

Dean Smith will hope to have at least one of them available when his side take on Cardiff City on the opening day of the season, with a hectic August coming up thereafter.