Match reaction

'Never do it the easy way!' - Fans react to City's penalty shoot-out cup win

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:45 AM August 10, 2022
The Norwich players celebrate victory after Josh Sargent of Norwich scores the winning spot kick

Norwich City celebrate after advancing to the second round of the Carabao Cup against Birmingham City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came through a comeback scare to beat Birmingham on penalties at Carrow Road, Josh Sargent scoring the winning spot-kick after two Angus Gunn saves.

The victory means the Canaries have a spot in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup, where their fringe players will hope to impress again.

Goals from Danel Sinani and Jacob Sorensen were cancelled out by a Jonathan Leko strike and an unlucky own goal by debutant Jon Tomkinson.

You can read City fans' best reaction to the game below.


















person