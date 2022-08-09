PICTURES: City beat Birmingham on penalties

Gallery

Norwich City came through a comeback scare to beat Birmingham on penalties at Carrow Road, Josh Sargent scoring the winning spot-kick after two Angus Gunn saves.

The victory means the Canaries have a spot in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup, where their fringe players will hope to impress again.

Goals from Danel Sinani and Jacob Sorensen were cancelled out by a Jonathan Leko strike and an unlucky own goal by debutant Jon Tomkinson.

Here is a selection of picture's from City's Carabao Cup delight.