CANARIES 2 BIRMINGHAM 2 (4-2 pens) - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Jacob Sorensen celebrates scoring Norwich City's second goal in their Carabao Cup tie against Birmingham City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came through a nervy game against Birmingham to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

City started the game on the front foot, with chances missed by Sinani and Gabriel Sara before the Blues gained a foothold in the game.

Jonathan Leko had the majority of the visitors' first-half openings, while Jordan James' long-range effort flew just over under little pressure.

Sinani found the opener at the perfect time, however, heading home Jordan Hugill's cross after Gabriel Sara's raking pass found the Norwich striker.

John Eustace's side found a way back into the game early in the second half, however, Leko curling home from 20 yards after Kieran Dowell had surrendered possession in his own half.

An own goal from City centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson then levelled the scores, Jordan Graham's corner deflecting in off the American's back on his senior debut.

Dean Smith's side came through the scare to squeeze into the second round, however, winning on penalties thanks to two Angus Gunn saves and a calm finish from Josh Sargent.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's line-up for their Carabao Cup fixture against Birmingham City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

1. Krul (GK)

2. Aarons (on for McCallum, 45)

4. Omobamidele

7. Rashica

20. Ramsey (on for Dowell, 64)

22. Pukki

23. McLean (on for Hernandez, 77)

24. Sargent (on for Hugill, 77)

26. Nunez (on for Sara, 64)

Bookings: Hugill (20)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

BIRMINGHAM CITY (3-1-4-2):

Birmingham City's line-up for their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

38. Jeacock (GK)

3. Friend

6. Woods

7. Bacuna

9. Hogan

16. Cosgrove (on for Jutkiewicz, 63)

30. Campbell (on for Colin, 73)

47. Stirk (on for Bellingham, 63)

Bookings: Jutkiewicz (11), Colin (73)

Head Coach: John Eustace

KEY MOMENTS

10 - Hernandez gets the wrong side of Roberts and has a simple pass on to send Hugill through, but it's intercepted by Trusty.

13 - Norwich string a number of passes together to create a half-chance for Sinani, whose effort drags wide.

14 - Hernandez takes Colin on before laying off to Sara, whose shot from 16 yards bobbles just wide.

30 - Sinani's cross finds Hernandez and the Cuban's deflected volley loops just over the bar.

33 - James strides towards the Norwich box unchallenged and has a go from 25 yards, but his shot flies wide and over.

35 - Leko beats Hanley all ends up and flashes across goal, but Gunn parries clear before a Birmingham player can connect.

36 - Leko twists and turns in the Norwich box before eventually finding space to shoot on his left, but he lifts his effort over the bar.

45+1 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SINANI): Some smart short passing ends with Sara's well-weighted ball out to Hugill. His cross is deflected and finds Sinani, whose header is into the ground and home.

45+3 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (SORENSEN): A header clear falls to Sorensen, who takes one touch and curls home on the half-volley from 30 yards out.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 2-0 BIRMINGHAM CITY

51 - Leko bursts into the box and finds space, but blasts well over Gunn's bar.

55 - GOAL BIRMINGHAM CITY (LEKO): Sinani's pass into an unprepared Dowell is poor and he surrenders possession. Birmingham break forward and Leko converts, curling beyond Gunn from 20 yards.

59 - Etheridge charges out of his goalmouth but only clears as far as Sinani, whose lob hits the bar and bounces away.

78 - Graham's free-kick finds Roberts in the box, but he diverts his header wide.

79 - GOAL BIRMINGHAM CITY (TOMKINSON OG): Graham's corner bounces off Tomkinson's back and rolls home for 2-2.

90+5 - Roberts' one last chance with a header from Graham's corner is saved and held by Gunn.

PENALTIES - McLean takes the first penalty of the evening and places it wide of the right-hand post.

PENALTIES - Gunn saves Cosgroves penalty to keep it at 0-0.

PENALTIES - Gunn saves Leko's tame effort.

PENALTIES - Josh Sargent scores his penalty to send Norwich through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 2-2 BIRMINGHAM CITY (4-2 pens)

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 8, Sorensen 7, Tomkinson 5, Hanley 5, McCallum 7, Gibbs 6, Dowell 6, Sara 6, Sinani 7, Hernandez 5, Hugill 7. Subs: Aarons 6, Nunez 6, Ramsey 6, McLean 6, Sargent 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 57pc-43pc

Shots: 16-9

On Target: 3-2

Corners: 5-4

Fouls: 14-16

ATTENDANCE: 18,971

REFEREE: Samuel Barrott