Match reaction
'Hernandez deserved that' - City fans react to last gasp Blues win
Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew's, goals from Andrew Omobamidele and Onel Hernandez completing a late turnaround for the Canaries.
Scott Hogan had opened the scoring for the hosts via a fortuitous deflection off the Irishman, but the visitors fought back to secure their fourth consecutive league win and take them to second in the Championship table.
See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.