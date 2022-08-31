Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'Hernandez deserved that' - City fans react to last gasp Blues win

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2022
Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship mat

Onel Hernandez thrilled Norwich City fans with his last gasp winner against Birmingham City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew's, goals from Andrew Omobamidele and Onel Hernandez completing a late turnaround for the Canaries.

Scott Hogan had opened the scoring for the hosts via a fortuitous deflection off the Irishman, but the visitors fought back to secure their fourth consecutive league win and take them to second in the Championship table.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.



























