'Hernandez deserved that' - City fans react to last gasp Blues win

Norwich City beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew's, goals from Andrew Omobamidele and Onel Hernandez completing a late turnaround for the Canaries.

Scott Hogan had opened the scoring for the hosts via a fortuitous deflection off the Irishman, but the visitors fought back to secure their fourth consecutive league win and take them to second in the Championship table.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.

Hernandez deserved that, only real spark when he came on and created a couple of good chances, terrible game but quality away win, last 2 games we haven't played well but 6 points away from home is all it's about #Ncfc — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) August 30, 2022

4 wins in a row and in the promotion places. If you’re still pining for the purity of Farkeball, you’re going to be disappointed, but also miss out on the joy of a different adventure. We’re an interesting work in progress. #NCFC — Andy Head (@AndyHead02) August 30, 2022

Anyone remember late winners...?



Onel Hernandez's goal tonight was the first Norwich City have scored in the last ten minutes of a game to earn them a win or draw since December 2020 (Max Aarons v Sheffield Wednesday) #ncfc 🔰 — NCFC Numbers (@ncfcnumbers) August 30, 2022

Great to see #ncfc are finding solutions in games again. Winning when not playing well. Credit to Dean Smith being proactive with his bench. Momentum in the Championship is everything, and Norwich are starting to roll. 🐤 — Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) August 30, 2022

I’m not sure Dowell offers much to this #ncfc side, but the same can be said for McLean,Ramsey and others. It really is poor, there’s not much quality and let’s be honest, even the games we’ve won, it’s hardly been convincing. Still not sure what we do in terms of style of play. — Mark 🔰 (@OldSchoolMarky) August 30, 2022

When Hayden hits the first team the sky is the limit.

2nd with Pukki and Cantwell on the bench?

When the DM is sorted we’ll push on #ncfc — Ivy (@MarvellousMrX) August 30, 2022

Quick look at the table highlights how easy our start to the season has been. The real test will be whether we can keep winning against the better teams - I suspect we’ll have to put in much better performances to do so. #ncfc — van der Finz 🐥going 🆙 going ⬇️ (@JamesFinbow) August 30, 2022

Another hard-fought win. Absence of DM/LB increasingly more noticeable. Massively benefiting from the 5 subs rule and array of options we have. Burnley will be the true indication of where we’re at. #NCFC — Billy Dunthorne (@bildunthorne) August 30, 2022

Two away wins in four days can't be bad. Never mind the quality (for now) - feel the points. #ncfc — Stewart Lewis 🇺🇦 (@StewartLewis2) August 30, 2022

Must admit that I didn't like the 5 sub rule at the beginning of the season but my word it is working in our favour and Dean Smith is using it brilliantly! @NorwichCityFC #ncfc #canarycall — Mike Ward 🐟 (@mjtward19) August 30, 2022

Terrific team effort again and another priceless three points ground out. Sunderland and Birmingham are tough places to go, and to win at both when we've not been at our best augurs well #ncfc — Richard Balls (@RichardBalls) August 30, 2022

Yes, Onel 🇨🇺🥳 What a great moment that must have been in the #NCFC away end.



Scrappy, frenetic and frustrating but coming from behind to win 2-1 away from home and make it 4️⃣ on the spin, that will do nicely!



Pukki too good to be on the bench. Have missed Gibbs, need Hayden. pic.twitter.com/xdDZ70nXHd — David Freezer (@davefreezer) August 30, 2022

I know Onel played for them last season but I think he should have celebrated the goal a bit more 😂 #ncfc — Adrian Lincoln (@codylicious) August 30, 2022

I have no idea how we have got 6 points from these 2 games, but that’s what Champions do 😂 #ncfc — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) August 30, 2022

At the end of the season points matter not performances. Yes it was scrappy as anything, but who cares? Nothing quite like a stoppage time winner💛💚 #ncfc — Anna say (@Anna_say25) August 30, 2022

This season is exactly like 2 years ago, start of season we don’t look our best and barely get out of 1st gear but we clutch in the end to get the results we need



We’ll get there eventually and start convincingly win games but it’s results these which define our season #ncfc — Jack 🔰🇨🇱🇧🇷 (@TotallyTettey) August 30, 2022

Thought Pukki made a big difference again off the bench. Slid Onel in tidily for the winner. He's still a massive player for us.#ncfc aren't particularly great right now but we are still good enough for much of this division. And the strength of our bench is a huge plus. — Lee Whiddett (@leeroypatel) August 30, 2022

I was not a Dean Smith fan but he is showing he is tactically aware of how to change the game with his substitutions #ncfc — ValCanary#NCFC (@vallyrogNCFC) August 30, 2022

It was noticeable Saturday & again tonight how easily our midfielders allow their opposing midfielders to run beyond them. Hayden coming in soon is going to be vital away from home #ncfc — Chris Meadows 🇺🇦 (@meds89) August 30, 2022

LIMBS AT THE END! We LOVE it! Onel and Pukki clearly made the difference! Scrappy but still good! 😍 #ncfc — Rob (@RobboZini) August 30, 2022

I think McLean deserves some good recognition tonight. A few stats-

50/57 passes

6/8 long balls

6/8 duels won

2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 0 dribbled past. Possession lost only 9 times, really not that many compared to some others in our team. #NCFC — Matt (@matty6345) August 30, 2022

Well that was eventful; first time in too long (October 2017) that I’ve watched Norwich City in-person. Dominate at times, came from behind to see off Birmingham City. Onel Hernandez is awesome! Cracking winner #ncfc #bcfc #otbc #yellows #TheCanaries 🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/AgSQsFJ5iE — Tim M (@tmrugbycoach83) August 30, 2022

Dreadful football that was! Championship football is so poor. Not convincing by Norwich. Dowell, Ramsey, McLean, Sinani not good enough for me and Sara Is going to be another flop. Another win though and a good away following but this team is nowhere near good enough. #ncfc — Dale (@dalencfc) August 30, 2022