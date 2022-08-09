Blues boss wary of City threat

Interview

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has warned his side to expect a stern test against Norwich City in this evening's Carabao Cup first round tie.

The Blues head to Carrow Road having already earned four Championship points, while the Canaries remain in search of their first league victory of the season.

Dean Smith's side are favourites going into the cup clash, however, and his counterpart is well aware of why. "They're a top team," he told Blues TV. "Premier League class, Premier League experience, big squad.

"We know it's going to be a tough challenge going there, but we'll go there prepared and see where it takes us."

Eustace was speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town, a game in which Norwich loanee Przemyslaw Placheta scored the winning goal. Eustace was pleased with the Pole's performance, and praised his impact since arriving this summer.

"It's great to see Pep (Placheta) off the mark in the league," he said. "He's been fantastic since he's come in - a real willing learner. (He's got) a fantastic attitude."

Placheta has impressed in an unfamiliar central midfield role. His new boss continued: "We're playing him in a new position for him, and I think he's growing in that position. He's going to be a massive player for us going forward."

Eustace also praised the impact the Midlands side's supporter base has, as they prepare to make the 325-mile round trip to East Anglia.

He said: "We know how intimidating this fanbase can be. It's a fantastic club. Everyone should be proud to be connected to it.

"We've played two of the teams who finished in the play-offs last season (Luton and Huddersfield), so it's very pleasing to get four points from them.

"But there's going to be some difficult periods ahead, and that's when we really do need those fans and the players to really believe and get us through it."