Match Report
Championship
Birmingham City F.C
Hogan (50)
Norwich City
Omobamidele (63), Hernandez (90+3)
Match Report
BLUES 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Onel Hernandez' late winner earned Norwich City a hard fought 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St. Andrew's, stretching their Championship winning run to four games.
In a first half severely lacking quality, it was the Canaries who had the first real chance. Max Aarons burst into the box and found Kieran Dowell, but the midfielder connected poorly and rolled wide from 15 yards.
After a dull end to the opening period, the second half burst into light with Hogan's opener, the striker calmly slotting home after Leandro Bacuna's cross was deflected into his path.
It didn't take long for Norwich to strike back, however. Marcelino Nunez' free-kick was saved well by ex-Canary John Ruddy, but the ball fell to Josh Sargent and Omobamidele forced an equaliser from the resulting goalmouth scramble.
With the game apparently petering out for a draw, Hernandez had other ideas. Pukki held the ball up before slipping the Cuban in, and he was the calmest man in Birmingham to score the winner.
BIRMINGHAM CITY (3-4-1-2):
Subs:
Most Read
- 1 City facing 'unique' challenge in left back pursuit
- 2 Ex-City midfielder set for Premier League caretaker role
- 3 Hayden steps up recovery in search of Canaries bow
- 4 Cardiff yet to be offered Hugill - Morison
- 5 Smith's challenge to City squad ahead of Birmingham trip
- 6 Lee Payne: An in-depth look into City's season... possibly
- 7 'He's an important player' - Smith backs Rashica to bounce back at City
- 8 Follow live updates of Birmingham v Norwich City
- 9 PRESSER: Birmingham v Norwich City; Gibbs injury update
- 10 STARTING XIs: Ramsey replaces Hernandez and Byram starts for City
1. Etheridge (GK)
6. Mejbri (on for Hogan, 60)
14. Leko
19. James
27. Bellingham
30. Campbell
35. Hall (on for Gardner, 52)
Bookings: Williams (9), Deeney (71), Trusty (71)
Head Coach: John Eustace
NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):
Subs:
28. Gunn (GK)
6. Gibson
11. Idah (on for Idah, 84)
14. Cantwell (on for Byram, 84)
17. Sara (on for Ramsey, 74)
22. Pukki (on for Sinani, 58)
25. Hernandez (on for Dowell, 58)
Bookings: Dowell (11), Omobamidele (71), Aarons (80)
Head Coach: Dean Smith
KEY MOMENTS
6 - Byram bursts past Bacuna and into the box, but his low cross is turned behind for a corner.
7 - Bacuna flies forward on the counter and flashes across the City box, but Nunez tracks back well to clear.
12 - Aarons' low cross finds Dowell 15 yards out, but he connects poorly with his finish and it rolls comfortably wide.
32 - Sinani's through ball finds Byram through on goal, but Sanderson makes an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny the full-back.
33 - Sargent bundles through the Birmingham defence and takes the ball round Ruddy, but can't force it in from a tight angle.
39 - Sinani tries a shot from long distance and strikes it well, but it's straight at Ruddy in the Birmingham goal.
45+2 - Nunez is fouled on the edge of the area in a dangerous position, but Sinani's free-kick is sent harmlessly into the wall.
HALF TIME - BIRMINGHAM 0-0 NORWICH
50 - GOAL BIRMINGHAM (Hogan): Graham clips a delicate the ball down the line to Bacuna. His cross is deflected by Omobamidele into the path of Hogan, who can't miss for 1-0.
63 - GOAL NORWICH (Omobamidele): Nunez' free-kick is saved superbly by Ruddy but rebounds into a goalmouth scramble, where Omobamidele forces the ball home.
68 - Hernandez beats his man and cuts back for Pukki 10 yards out, but the Finn is put off by a touch by Roberts and plants his effort well wide of the post.
71 - A melee in the Norwich box results in yellow cards for Deeney, Trusty and Omobamidele.
81 - Roberts meets a corner firmly and it's headed goalward, but Pukki makes a last-ditch intervention to keep the scores level.
85 - Pukki controls well and charges into the hosts' box, but can't find Cantwell with his low cross.
90+3 - GOAL NORWICH (Hernandez): Pukki holds the ball up on the edge of the Blues box and slips it through for Hernandez, who finishes coolly under Ruddy.
FULL TIME - BIRMINGHAM 1-2 NORWICH
PLAYER RATINGS
Krul 5, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 8, Hanley 7, Byram 7, McLean 6, Nunez 6, Dowell 6, Ramsey 6, Sinani 5, Sargent 6. Subs: Hernandez 8, Pukki 6, Sara 6, Cantwell 6, Idah 6.
MATCH STATISTICS
Possession: 34pc-66pc
Shots: 9-14
On target: 2-5
Corners: 6-8
Fouls: 15-5
ATTENDANCE: 16,156 (1,685 Norwich)
REFEREE: Keith Stroud