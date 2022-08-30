BLUES 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich scores his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham.

Onel Hernandez' late winner earned Norwich City a hard fought 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St. Andrew's, stretching their Championship winning run to four games.

In a first half severely lacking quality, it was the Canaries who had the first real chance. Max Aarons burst into the box and found Kieran Dowell, but the midfielder connected poorly and rolled wide from 15 yards.

After a dull end to the opening period, the second half burst into light with Hogan's opener, the striker calmly slotting home after Leandro Bacuna's cross was deflected into his path.

It didn't take long for Norwich to strike back, however. Marcelino Nunez' free-kick was saved well by ex-Canary John Ruddy, but the ball fell to Josh Sargent and Omobamidele forced an equaliser from the resulting goalmouth scramble.

With the game apparently petering out for a draw, Hernandez had other ideas. Pukki held the ball up before slipping the Cuban in, and he was the calmest man in Birmingham to score the winner.

BIRMINGHAM CITY (3-4-1-2):

Birmingham City's starting line-up to face Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

1. Etheridge (GK)

6. Mejbri (on for Hogan, 60)

14. Leko

19. James

27. Bellingham

30. Campbell

35. Hall (on for Gardner, 52)

Bookings: Williams (9), Deeney (71), Trusty (71)

Head Coach: John Eustace

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's starting line-up to face Birmingham City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

11. Idah (on for Idah, 84)

14. Cantwell (on for Byram, 84)

17. Sara (on for Ramsey, 74)

22. Pukki (on for Sinani, 58)

25. Hernandez (on for Dowell, 58)

Bookings: Dowell (11), Omobamidele (71), Aarons (80)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

KEY MOMENTS

6 - Byram bursts past Bacuna and into the box, but his low cross is turned behind for a corner.

7 - Bacuna flies forward on the counter and flashes across the City box, but Nunez tracks back well to clear.

12 - Aarons' low cross finds Dowell 15 yards out, but he connects poorly with his finish and it rolls comfortably wide.

32 - Sinani's through ball finds Byram through on goal, but Sanderson makes an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny the full-back.

33 - Sargent bundles through the Birmingham defence and takes the ball round Ruddy, but can't force it in from a tight angle.

39 - Sinani tries a shot from long distance and strikes it well, but it's straight at Ruddy in the Birmingham goal.

45+2 - Nunez is fouled on the edge of the area in a dangerous position, but Sinani's free-kick is sent harmlessly into the wall.

HALF TIME - BIRMINGHAM 0-0 NORWICH

50 - GOAL BIRMINGHAM (Hogan): Graham clips a delicate the ball down the line to Bacuna. His cross is deflected by Omobamidele into the path of Hogan, who can't miss for 1-0.

63 - GOAL NORWICH (Omobamidele): Nunez' free-kick is saved superbly by Ruddy but rebounds into a goalmouth scramble, where Omobamidele forces the ball home.

68 - Hernandez beats his man and cuts back for Pukki 10 yards out, but the Finn is put off by a touch by Roberts and plants his effort well wide of the post.

71 - A melee in the Norwich box results in yellow cards for Deeney, Trusty and Omobamidele.

81 - Roberts meets a corner firmly and it's headed goalward, but Pukki makes a last-ditch intervention to keep the scores level.

85 - Pukki controls well and charges into the hosts' box, but can't find Cantwell with his low cross.

90+3 - GOAL NORWICH (Hernandez): Pukki holds the ball up on the edge of the Blues box and slips it through for Hernandez, who finishes coolly under Ruddy.

FULL TIME - BIRMINGHAM 1-2 NORWICH

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 5, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 8, Hanley 7, Byram 7, McLean 6, Nunez 6, Dowell 6, Ramsey 6, Sinani 5, Sargent 6. Subs: Hernandez 8, Pukki 6, Sara 6, Cantwell 6, Idah 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 34pc-66pc

Shots: 9-14

On target: 2-5

Corners: 6-8

Fouls: 15-5

ATTENDANCE: 16,156 (1,685 Norwich)

REFEREE: Keith Stroud