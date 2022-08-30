PICTURES: Hernandez winner sends City fans wild

Gallery

Norwich City fans were served up a moment to remember at St. Andrew's, as Onel Hernandez' last gasp winner sent them into raptures.

The Cuban's goal completed the Canaries' comeback after Scott Hogan had opened the scoring for Birmingham City, with Andrew Omobamidele finding the equaliser in the second city.

The victory means four consecutively in the league for Norwich, sending them second in the Championship table.

See some of our photographer's best photos in the gallery below.