STARTING XIs: Ramsey replaces Hernandez and Byram starts for City

Samuel Seaman

Published: 7:08 PM August 30, 2022
Updated: 7:38 PM August 30, 2022
Aaron Ramsey of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium Of Light, Sunder

Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey starts for Norwich City against Birmingham City this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aaron Ramsey replaces Onel Hernandez in Norwich City's starting line-up for their trip to Birmingham City.

Ramsey played a key part in the late winner scored against Sunderland at the weekend by Josh Sargent, who retains his place up front.

Sam Byram also makes his first league start of the season at left-back, with Kenny McLean moved into midfield after Liam Gibbs' ankle injury ruled him out.

Danel Sinani and Kieran Dowell also line up for the Canaries, despite being substituted after 60 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Irish international striker Adam Idah replaces Gibbs in the Norwich squad to make his first Championship matchday squad of the season.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the Stadium of Light, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Nunez, Dowell; Sinani, Ramsey, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Idah, Cantwell, Sara, Pukki, Hernandez.

Birmingham City: Ruddy (GK), Roberts, Trusty, Bacuna, Deeney, Hogan, Graham, Gardner, Sanderson, Chang, Williams. Subs: Etheridge (GK), Mejbri, Leko, James, Bellingham, Campbell, Hall.

Referee: Keith Stroud

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon