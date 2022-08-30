STARTING XIs: Ramsey replaces Hernandez and Byram starts for City

Starting XIs

Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey starts for Norwich City against Birmingham City this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aaron Ramsey replaces Onel Hernandez in Norwich City's starting line-up for their trip to Birmingham City.

Ramsey played a key part in the late winner scored against Sunderland at the weekend by Josh Sargent, who retains his place up front.

Sam Byram also makes his first league start of the season at left-back, with Kenny McLean moved into midfield after Liam Gibbs' ankle injury ruled him out.

Danel Sinani and Kieran Dowell also line up for the Canaries, despite being substituted after 60 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Irish international striker Adam Idah replaces Gibbs in the Norwich squad to make his first Championship matchday squad of the season.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Nunez, Dowell; Sinani, Ramsey, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Idah, Cantwell, Sara, Pukki, Hernandez.

Birmingham City: Ruddy (GK), Roberts, Trusty, Bacuna, Deeney, Hogan, Graham, Gardner, Sanderson, Chang, Williams. Subs: Etheridge (GK), Mejbri, Leko, James, Bellingham, Campbell, Hall.

Referee: Keith Stroud