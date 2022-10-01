BLACKPOOL 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Teemu Pukki opens the scoring in Norwich City's Championship match against Blackpool. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki's 21st-minute strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Norwich City at Blackpool, taking them to within a point of the Championship summit.

The 32-year-old's cool finish meant the Canaries' eight-match Championship unbeaten streak continues, as they prepare to take on third-placed Reading on Tuesday.

After a promising opening period for the hosts, it was City who opened the scoring. Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu had squandered opportunities for Blackpool but Pukki made no mistake, rolling beyond Chris Maxwell after intercepting Dom Thompson's stray pass.

Dean Smith's side significantly improved their performance thereafter, with chances missed by Aaron Ramsey, Kenny McLean and Onel Hernandez before half time.

Blackpool roared back at the start of the second period to no material avail, with their visitors once again growing dominant as the half wore on.

Pukki had a good chance to make it a double when he was found by substitute Kieran Dowell, and Josh Sargent would have made it 2-0 had Marvin Ekpiteta not denied him on the goal line.

A late flurry from Blackpool meant Norwich had to remain on-guard until the final whistle, but Sam Byram's interception of a cross on its way to a tap-in for Gary Madine was as close as the Seasiders came to an equaliser.

BLACKPOOL (3-4-3):

Blackpool's starting line-up for their Championship meeting with Norwich City. - Credit: Newsquest

Manager: Michael Appleton

Substitutes:

32. Grimshaw (GK)

2. Connolly

14. Madine (on for Poveda, 69)

16. Carey (on for Dougall, 84)

19. Lavery (on for Corbeanu, 84)

22. Hamilton (on for Yates, 84)

35. Bridcutt

Bookings: Gabriel (10), Dougall (39)

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's starting line-up to face Blackpool in their Championship match at Bloomfield Road. - Credit: Newsquest

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Substitutes:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Hernandez, 65)

17. Sara (on for Nunez, 87)

21. Sinani (on for Pukki, 76)

46. Gibbs (on for Ramsey, 76)

Bookings:

KEY MOMENTS

8 - Poveda fires a shot goalward from long distance and hits it well, but it flies wide of Krul's far post.

17 - Poveda's effort deflects into Corbeanu's path 12 yards out, and he smashes the post from a tight angle.

19 - Omobamidele's heavy touch allows Dougall in, but the Norwich man recovers to stop the attack.

20 - Sargent does well to break into the box and cut back for Pukki, but he can only fire into Thorniley's legs.

21 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Thompson fails to spot Pukki when in possession and accidentally finds the Finn with his careless pass. The City striker gratefully strides towards goal and makes no mistake.

23 -Ramsey finds himself in space on the edge of the box and shoots, but Maxwell makes a good save to deny him.

34 - McLean meets Nunez' corner at the near post and heads it onto the woodwork.

38 - Nunez whips a reversed free-kick towards the far post and strikes the apex.

38 - Ramsey slips the ball through for Pukki and he hits it with his left foot, but Maxwell collects from a tight angle.

40 - Hanley's diving header is just wide after Nunez' crossed free-kick.

42 - Nunez' long pass finds Hernandez wide and he drives inside, but his long-range effort is well wide.

43 - Norwich counter and Hernandez finds Nunez, but the Chilean's drive is saved well by Maxwell.

44 - Ramsey's flick finds Sargent who works the ball onto his left but sees his shot deflected into Maxwell's arms.

45+1 - Wright goes through one-on-one and is denied by Krul, whose save loops up for the Blackpool wing-back to head. His effort loops agonisingly across goal.

Half time - Blackpool 0-1 Norwich City

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring for Norwich City in their Championship meeting with Blackpool. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

48 - McLean gives the ball away and Poveda leads the counter, with Yates firing towards goal from a tight angle but seeing his effort saved by Krul.

56 - Wright has a go from distance but it spins well wide.

67 - Dowell plays a through ball for Pukki and he shoots first time but is denied by Maxwell. The rebound comes back to the Finn and he tees up Sargent, but the 22-year-old's effort is blocked on the line by Ekpiteta.

70 - A well worked corner routine finds Ramsey in space on the edge of the box, but his tame effort is straight at Maxwell.

72 - Yates fires one goalward from the edge of the box, but Krul beats it away with equal ferocity.

73 - Madine's looping header looks to be on its way over Krul, but the Dutchman leaps back to make a crucial save.

77 - Corbeanu cuts in from the right before losing Byram and firing at goal, but Krul saves and eventually gathers.

79 - Aarons' loose touch gifts the ball to Yates and he leads the counter, but Byram intercepts the cross that would have given Madine a tap-in.

90+3 - Thorniley has the final chance of the game, but stretches to head wide.

Full time - Blackpool 0-1 Norwich City

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 6, Hanley 8, Byram 6, Nunez 8, McLean 6, Sargent 6, Ramsey 8, Hernandez 6, Pukki 7. Subs: Dowell 5, Gibbs 6, Sinani 5, Sara 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 47pc-53pc

Shots: 16-22

On target: 6-8

Fouls: 13-4

Corners: 8-6

Time added on: 1 min/3 mins

ATTENDANCE: 11,594

REFEREE: David Coote