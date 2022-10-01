STARTING XIs: Hernandez replaces Sara for Blackpool trip

Starting XIs

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez returns to the Canaries' starting line-up for their Championship meeting with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Onel Hernandez returns to the Norwich City starting line-up for the Canaries' trip to face Blackpool this afternoon.

The Cuban replaces summer signing Gabriel Sara, who is on the bench after starting a league game for the first time in City's last fixture, a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Liam Gibbs returns to the Norwich matchday squad having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Sunderland in August. He replaces Todd Cantwell, who misses out through a minor knock.

The Canaries are without summer signing Isaac Hayden, who is still awaiting his first appearance in yellow and green having been sidelined with a knee injury.

An examination by parent club Newcastle found an effusion in the 27-year-old, meaning he won't be available at least for the trip to Reading on Tuesday or next Saturday's game against Luton Town.

He's joined on the sidelines by Adam Idah, who is also suffering from a long-term knee issue, and Jonathan Rowe, who is recovering from a stress fracture in his shin.

Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is in the late stages of rehab from his ankle ligament injury and is also missing from today's squad, with Jacob Sorensen's foot injury also keeping the Dane out.

Both Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele had to withdraw from international squads due to minor ailments, but are available for this afternoon's meeting with the Seasiders and start for Dean Smith's side.

Former Norwich academy player and King's Lynn star Sonny Carey is on the hosts' bench, while Keshi Anderson misses out with a quad strain.

Gary Medine joins Carey in the matchday squad after returning from a three-match ban, with Callum Wright starting having recovered from a leg injury sustained before the international break.

Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley are missing for Michael Appleton's side. Rhys Williams is also absent with a shin injury.

BLACKPOOL (4-3-3): Maxwell; Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thornily, Thompson; Dougall, Wright, Patino; Poveda, Corbeanu, Yates. Subs: Grimshaw (GK), Connolly, Bridcutt, Carey, Hamilton, Lavery Madine.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Nunez; Sargent, Ramsey, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Gibbs, Sinani, Sara.

REFEREE: David Coote