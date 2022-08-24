Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'That was fun' - City fans react to Bournemouth cup win/loss

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2022
The Norwich fans feel the stress of the penalty shoot out at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round

The Norwich fans feel the stress of the penalty shoot out at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 23/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Premier League Bournemouth to bow out of the Carabao Cup in the second round.

Goals from Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah were in vain as Brooklyn Genesini's last-minute goal took the tie to spot-kicks.

Scottish international Ryan Christie sealed his side's passage through with a well-struck penalty, after former Cherry Todd Cantwell had struck the bar with his effort.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.














