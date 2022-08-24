'That was fun' - City fans react to Bournemouth cup win/loss

Match reaction

Norwich City were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Premier League Bournemouth to bow out of the Carabao Cup in the second round.

Goals from Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah were in vain as Brooklyn Genesini's last-minute goal took the tie to spot-kicks.

Scottish international Ryan Christie sealed his side's passage through with a well-struck penalty, after former Cherry Todd Cantwell had struck the bar with his effort.

On a positive note that is easily one of the best goalkeeping performances I’ve ever seen at carrow road. Angus Gunn was fantastic #ncfc — Kez🐤🇧🇷🇨🇱🇺🇸 (@AKAKezzy_) August 23, 2022

🧊 A familiar face reacts to the end of #NCFC’s Carabao Cup journey 👇 pic.twitter.com/e0PGqoTWWX — The Pink Un (@pinkun) August 23, 2022

Ok so that was fun, defence was interesting but a young side, Sara is some player, thought Springett shows lots of promise, Rashica best I’ve seen him in a while with plenty of desire.

Only negative is Ramsey just don’t see what he offers compared to what we have. #NCFC — paul cooke (@paulcooke6) August 23, 2022

Bournemouth had the better chances. We didn’t play badly. Defence still an issue and I’d agree with Smith, we looked young tonight. Need to somehow get the best out of Rashica. #NCFC — Josh Roper (@Josh_Roper) August 23, 2022



Were not out of the cup because of Cantwell ... Were out because we love a flap in defence.#NCFC



and as horrible a notion as it is.. being out isn't necessarily a bad thing for a club chasing promotion! — 🇺🇦Hufflepunk🇵🇸 (@ArcanePirate) August 23, 2022

OK so a defeat on pens. On the plus side it looks like we have 4 strikers who could feasibly play and score goals in Smith's team, although I maintain we will only have 3 at the end of the transfer window #ncfc — James Flett (@thecraftyjoiner) August 23, 2022

More than enough positives from that game tonight. Fringe players and players coming back from injury getting minutes. We’re getting there slowly, but without doubt, surely. #ncfc #canarycall — Dale (@dlh1768) August 23, 2022

Level of botheredness by that fixture. 99% of teams in England use it as a reserve game. More important things to complain about tonight than our second string / make shift side losing on penalty’s. #ncfc — Matt Johnson (@mattjohnson333) August 23, 2022

Real shame. Dodgy goal to concede so late on and that wasn't let's say the best penalty from Cantwell 😑 (still love him though) it is what it is...roll on Saturday and let's get back on track #ncfc — Anna say (@Anna_say25) August 23, 2022

Disappointing to concede right at the end but I enjoyed that game tonight thought it was a good end to end game. Sara showed glimpses tonight which was positive. Idah and pukki linked up well when they came on. Gunn was my man of the match tonight made some top saves #ncfc — callum thomson (@cthomson16) August 23, 2022

Cantwell’s attitude and work-rate has been good since his return, but no assists or goals point to a player who needs something big to turn for him and soon or he won’t start regularly #ncfc — The miserable canary (@the_canary) August 23, 2022

Plenty of positives, Gunn superb, 90 good mins for Sara & the return of Byram & Idah. We really need left sided defensive reinforcements this week though whilst Tomkinson, Springett & Ramsey aren’t ready to play meaningful roles in the Championship just yet #ncfc — Chris Meadows 🇺🇦 (@meds89) August 23, 2022

