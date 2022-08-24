Match reaction
'That was fun' - City fans react to Bournemouth cup win/loss
Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Premier League Bournemouth to bow out of the Carabao Cup in the second round.
Goals from Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah were in vain as Brooklyn Genesini's last-minute goal took the tie to spot-kicks.
Scottish international Ryan Christie sealed his side's passage through with a well-struck penalty, after former Cherry Todd Cantwell had struck the bar with his effort.
See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.