PICTURES: City lose on penalties to Bournemouth

Norwich City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Premier League Bournemouth at Carrow Road, Ryan Christie's strike sending the Cherries through to the third round.

Goals from Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah put the Canaries ahead twice, but a late equaliser from Brooklyn Genesini took the game to penalties.

Todd Cantwell missed the crucial penalty for Norwich, crashing the bar as he looked to impress against his former side.

