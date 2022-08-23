Match Report
Carabao Cup second round
Norwich City
Hugill (22), Idah (83)
Penalties: Pukki (goal), Cantwell (miss), Gibbs (goal), Idah (goal)
AFC Bournemouth
Marcondes (43), Genesini (90+3)
Penalties: Marcondes (goal), Cook (goal), Anthony (goal), Saydee (goal), Christie (
Match Report
CANARIES 2 BOURNEMOUTH 2 - Key moments, ratings & stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City were beaten by Premier League Bournemouth on penalties at Carrow Road, Ryan Christie's strike sending the Canaries crashing out of the Carabao Cup.
Jordan Hugill found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, calmly converting after Gabriel Sara's drive was palmed into his path.
After a slew of missed chances, the Cherries then found the equaliser. Saydee's original poked finish was blocked by Gunn, but fell into the path of Marcondes to tap home via a Sam Byram deflection.
Dean Smith's side then made it 2-1, Idah tapping home Teemu Pukki's centre after he'd been released by Max Aarons.
Just as they thought they were through, however, Bournemouth struck, Dominic Sadi's cross cleared straight into Brooklyn Genesini to take the game to penalties.
Ex-Bournemouth man Todd Cantwell then missed the vital kick, hitting Neto's bar before Christie's unerring strike ended the dramatic tie and City's cup journey.
NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):
Most Read
- 1 What shareholder letters say about Mark Attanasio's potential City involvement
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in left back loan talks
- 3 'He had a big impact' - Cherries boss on Cantwell loan spell
- 4 Sara patience will pay off for Canaries
- 5 Double leg break confirmed for ex-Norwich City midfielder
- 6 Follow live updates of Norwich City v Bournemouth
- 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries leading chase for Bordeaux winger
- 8 Jonathan Blathwayt: Sargent finally looks to be the striker we were promised
- 9 Smith takeaways: City boss on Krul United links; Cherries line up
- 10 City's Gibbs delighted with first team journey so far
Subs:
37. Barden (GK)
2. Aarons (on for Byram, 45)
4. Omobamidele
11. Idah (on for Ramsey, 69)
21. Sinani
22. Pukki (on for Hugill, 69)
25. Hernandez (on for Springett, 80)
26. Nunez
46. Gibbs (on for McLean, 45)
Head Coach: Dean Smith
Bookings: Gibbs (52)
AFC BOURNEMOUTH (4-1-4-1):
Subs:
40. Dennis
35. Bevan
36. Wadham
42. Francis
44. Genesi (on for Bevan, 74)
48. Okoh
49. Sadi
Head Coach: Scott Parker
Bookings: Greenwood (8)
KEY MOMENTS
11 - Sara rolls the ball out to Springett and sprints into the box, heading the 19-year-old's cross over on the stretch.
12 - Anthony heads Saydee's deflected effort over Gunn's crossbar after Tomkinson had fited the ball to Marcondes to te-up the Bournemouth youngster.
18 - Neto dallies on the ball in his own box and is almost caught out by Hugill, who slides in and very nearly opens the scoring.
22 - GOAL NORWICH (Hugill): Ramsey's audacious flick finds Sara, whose attempted ball through is deflected fortuitously back into his path. The Brazilian's shot is well saved but falls to Hugill, who calmly finishes for 1-0.
27 - Pearson has ample space to cross and finds Marcondes, who smashes the bar from close range at the back post.
31 - Stacey makes a clever run to the byline and cuts back for Anthony, who should score but inexplicably rolls wide.
42 - Saydee turns well in the box and sees his shot head towards the top corner after a deflection off Tom
43 - GOAL BOURNEMOUTH (Saydee): Saydee turns Gibson inside out and pokes towards goal. Gunn's save ricochets off Byram and into the path of Marcondes, who taps home from three yards.
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
53 - Saydee rolls his marker once again and fires at goal, but is denied by Gunn from 18 yards.
54 - The Cherries take a quick corner and the cutback finds Marcondes in space, but he somehow lifts over from 12 yards.
58 - Anthony's cross is flicked on by Saydee and Christie's shot is goalbound from close range. Gunn pulls off a fantastic stop at full stretch.
78 - Rashica beats his man and has a simple pass on to Pukki, but fires it across the box and away from danger.
83 - GOAL NORWICH (Idah): Aarons slips the ball through for Pukki and he slides across for Idah, who can't miss.
90+3 - GOAL BOURNEMOUTH (Genesini): Hernandez can only clear Sadi's cross straight into Genesini, who the ball bounces off for 2-2.
PENALTIES - Cantwell's penalty crashes the bar to give Bournemouth the advantage.
PENALTIES - Ryan Christie's well-struck kick sends Bournemouth through.
PLAYER RATINGS
Gunn 8, Byram 5, Tomkinson 5, Gibson 5, Springett 5, Sara 7, Cantwell 6, Ramsey 6, Rashica 5, Hugill 7. Subs: Aarons 6, Hernandez 6, Gibbs 7, Idah 8, Pukki 6.
MATCH STATISTICS
Possession: 45pc-55pc
Shots: 8-16
On Target: 3-7
Corners: 4-2
Fouls: 6-18
REFEREE: Michael Salisbury
ATTENDANCE: 20, 674