CANARIES 2 BOURNEMOUTH 2 - Key moments, ratings & stats

Match Report

Jordan Hugill of Norwich City scores his side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten by Premier League Bournemouth on penalties at Carrow Road, Ryan Christie's strike sending the Canaries crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

Jordan Hugill found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, calmly converting after Gabriel Sara's drive was palmed into his path.

After a slew of missed chances, the Cherries then found the equaliser. Saydee's original poked finish was blocked by Gunn, but fell into the path of Marcondes to tap home via a Sam Byram deflection.

Dean Smith's side then made it 2-1, Idah tapping home Teemu Pukki's centre after he'd been released by Max Aarons.

Just as they thought they were through, however, Bournemouth struck, Dominic Sadi's cross cleared straight into Brooklyn Genesini to take the game to penalties.

Ex-Bournemouth man Todd Cantwell then missed the vital kick, hitting Neto's bar before Christie's unerring strike ended the dramatic tie and City's cup journey.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's line-up to face AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

37. Barden (GK)

2. Aarons (on for Byram, 45)

4. Omobamidele

11. Idah (on for Ramsey, 69)

21. Sinani

22. Pukki (on for Hugill, 69)

25. Hernandez (on for Springett, 80)

26. Nunez

46. Gibbs (on for McLean, 45)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Gibbs (52)

AFC BOURNEMOUTH (4-1-4-1):

AFC Bournemouth's line-up to face Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

40. Dennis

35. Bevan

36. Wadham

42. Francis

44. Genesi (on for Bevan, 74)

48. Okoh

49. Sadi

Head Coach: Scott Parker

Bookings: Greenwood (8)

KEY MOMENTS

11 - Sara rolls the ball out to Springett and sprints into the box, heading the 19-year-old's cross over on the stretch.

12 - Anthony heads Saydee's deflected effort over Gunn's crossbar after Tomkinson had fited the ball to Marcondes to te-up the Bournemouth youngster.

18 - Neto dallies on the ball in his own box and is almost caught out by Hugill, who slides in and very nearly opens the scoring.

22 - GOAL NORWICH (Hugill): Ramsey's audacious flick finds Sara, whose attempted ball through is deflected fortuitously back into his path. The Brazilian's shot is well saved but falls to Hugill, who calmly finishes for 1-0.

27 - Pearson has ample space to cross and finds Marcondes, who smashes the bar from close range at the back post.

31 - Stacey makes a clever run to the byline and cuts back for Anthony, who should score but inexplicably rolls wide.

42 - Saydee turns well in the box and sees his shot head towards the top corner after a deflection off Tom

43 - GOAL BOURNEMOUTH (Saydee): Saydee turns Gibson inside out and pokes towards goal. Gunn's save ricochets off Byram and into the path of Marcondes, who taps home from three yards.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

53 - Saydee rolls his marker once again and fires at goal, but is denied by Gunn from 18 yards.

54 - The Cherries take a quick corner and the cutback finds Marcondes in space, but he somehow lifts over from 12 yards.

58 - Anthony's cross is flicked on by Saydee and Christie's shot is goalbound from close range. Gunn pulls off a fantastic stop at full stretch.

78 - Rashica beats his man and has a simple pass on to Pukki, but fires it across the box and away from danger.

83 - GOAL NORWICH (Idah): Aarons slips the ball through for Pukki and he slides across for Idah, who can't miss.

90+3 - GOAL BOURNEMOUTH (Genesini): Hernandez can only clear Sadi's cross straight into Genesini, who the ball bounces off for 2-2.

PENALTIES - Cantwell's penalty crashes the bar to give Bournemouth the advantage.

PENALTIES - Ryan Christie's well-struck kick sends Bournemouth through.

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 8, Byram 5, Tomkinson 5, Gibson 5, Springett 5, Sara 7, Cantwell 6, Ramsey 6, Rashica 5, Hugill 7. Subs: Aarons 6, Hernandez 6, Gibbs 7, Idah 8, Pukki 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 45pc-55pc

Shots: 8-16

On Target: 3-7

Corners: 4-2

Fouls: 6-18

REFEREE: Michael Salisbury

ATTENDANCE: 20, 674