Bournemouth boss Parker sees City as promotion contenders

Interview

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker has hailed his side's performance against Norwich City, claiming the Canaries will be "in and around the top" of the Championship this season.

The Cherries beat Dean Smith's side on penalties after a 93rd-minute equaliser from Brooklyn Genesini on Tuesday night, after Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah had scored for City in normal time.

Parker, who spent time on loan at Carrow Road in 2000, was delighted with how his young team acquitted themselves, saying: "I thought the way we played tonight was fantastic, really. The game should have been out of sight.

"The 'keeper (Angus Gunn) was absolutely exceptional for them, he's pulled off some incredible saves. He's making saves that he's not got the right to.

"Overall, I thought we were superb. We controlled it for large parts, had some big chances and showed big character at the end. To go down 2-1, with a young team on the pitch, and come back and get that equaliser late on was very pleasing."

A much-changed Norwich line-up struggled at times in NR1, but did enough to convince Parker of their promotion credentials this term. "They're a very good side," he continued. "It's a team that's going to be in and around the top part of the table this year, looking to get promoted into the Premier League."

City beat Bournemouth 6-0 at the same stage of the competition this time last year, but the former England international made no mention of it to his players pre-match.

"It wasn't brought up," he said. "We had a clear idea of what we needed to be tonight, how we wanted to play, and the boys executed it very well.

"We had a real endeavour about us, we had some lovely bits. We created and unlocked the door for big opportunities. I thought to a man today they put out there exactly what I wanted in a difficult game."