STARTING XIs: Byram starts for City in Cherries tie

Starting XIs

Norwich City right-back Sam Byram (right) is set to make his first appearance of the season tonight. - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Sam Byram will make his first appearance of the season for Norwich City tonight, as Canaries head coach Dean Smith shuffles his pack for Bournemouth's Carabao Cup visit.

Summer signing Gabriel Sara also returns to the City eleven, after making his only start Norwich so far against Birmingham in the previous round.

Centre-back Andrew Omobamidele misses out on the 11 due to an ankle issue sustained in last Friday's win over Millwall, but is on the bench and expected to feature against Sunderland this Saturday.

He's replaced by Ben Gibson, whose only previous outing this term included a game-changing error in a 1-1 draw with Wigan.

Omobamidele's compatriot Adam Idah is on the Norwich bench as he recovers from a knee injury. Idah is yet to feature in competitive action since sustaining the injury in February, but Smith is hopeful he'll appear as a substitute this evening.

In-form striker Josh Sargent is rested after scoring three times in two games last week. Todd Cantwell, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Scott Parker's side, starts for City.

The Premier League Cherries have also rung the changes after a disappointing start to the campaign, with Kiefer Moore and former Norwich target Philip Billing among a number of players dropped from their matchday squad.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Gunn; Byram, Tomkinson, Gibson (C), McLean; Sara, Cantwell, Ramsey; Rashica, Springett, Hugill. Subs: Barden (GK), Aarons, Omobamidele, Idah, Sinani, Pukki, Hernandez, Nunez, Gibbs.

AFC Bournemouth (4-1-4-1): Neto; Stacey, Senesi, Hill, Greenwood; Cook (C); Christie, Marcondes, Pearson, Anthony; Lowe. Subs: Dennis (GK), Bevan, Wadham, Saydee, Francis, Geneshi, Okoh, Sadi.

Referee: Michael Salisbury