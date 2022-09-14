Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Ridiculous game' - City fans react to Bristol win

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:34 PM September 14, 2022
Updated: 10:50 PM September 14, 2022
The Norwich fans get behind their side during the Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Norwich City saw out a tense Championship encounter to beat Bristol City 3-2 at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City rounded off a momentous day with a 3-2 win over Bristol City last night, goals from Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent securing the Canaries' sixth successive Championship win.

Canaries fans arrived at Carrow Road boosted by the announcement that Mark Attanasio had purchased a minority shareholding in the football club, and were required during a tense affair in NR1.

Pukki opened the scoring when he rounded Dan Bentley and headed home, before his deflected effort beat Bentley for 2-0.

Tommy Conway's header gave the Robins a lifeline going into the break, before Attanasio's fellow American Sargent headed Gabriel Sara's home to seemingly make the game comfortable for the hosts.

Antoine Semenyo's strike then made it 3-2 and added to the nerves within the stadium, but Dean Smith's charges were able to see the game out.

West Bromwich Albion are the next side to visit the Canaries, who will be the favourites as they occupy the second division's automatic promotion places.

See some of the best reaction to the match from City supporters below























Don't Miss

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, center, speaks with Tucker Sparks, 12, a survivor of the Wau

News

City shareholders pass resolutions; Mark Attanasio to join the board

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Josh Martin failed to take his chance at Norwich City and his now on loan at Barnsley

Interview

Honest Martin opens up on City failure

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City recorded their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw against Bu

News

Canaries' trip to Burnley rescheduled for October

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's defensive resolve has been tested in a Championship upturn

Interview

Sturdy Canaries no longer a soft touch

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon