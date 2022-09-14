'Ridiculous game' - City fans react to Bristol win

Match reaction

Norwich City saw out a tense Championship encounter to beat Bristol City 3-2 at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City rounded off a momentous day with a 3-2 win over Bristol City last night, goals from Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent securing the Canaries' sixth successive Championship win.

Canaries fans arrived at Carrow Road boosted by the announcement that Mark Attanasio had purchased a minority shareholding in the football club, and were required during a tense affair in NR1.

Pukki opened the scoring when he rounded Dan Bentley and headed home, before his deflected effort beat Bentley for 2-0.

Tommy Conway's header gave the Robins a lifeline going into the break, before Attanasio's fellow American Sargent headed Gabriel Sara's home to seemingly make the game comfortable for the hosts.

Antoine Semenyo's strike then made it 3-2 and added to the nerves within the stadium, but Dean Smith's charges were able to see the game out.

West Bromwich Albion are the next side to visit the Canaries, who will be the favourites as they occupy the second division's automatic promotion places.

