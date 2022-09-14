PICTURES: Canaries defeat Bristol City at Carrow Road

Gallery

Norwich City registered their sixth successive league victory at Carrow Road, beating Bristol City 3-2 thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent.

Strikes from the Robins' Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo made the game a tense affair, but Dean Smith's side were able to see the game out and retain their position in the Championship's automatic promotion places.

See some of the best images from the Championship match in the gallery below.