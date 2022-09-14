CANARIES 3 ROBINS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Teemu Pukki opens the scoring for Norwich City in their Championship match against Bristol City.

Norwich City came through a nervy second half to beat Bristol City 3-2, goals from Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent securing the Canaries' sixth Championship win on the bounce.

In an end to end half it was Pukki who opened the scoring, latching onto Kenny McLean's quickly taken free-kick before rounding Dan Bentley and heading into the open net.

The Finn then doubled his side's lead 12 minutes later, finding the net via Zak Vyner's deflection after Aaron Ramsey had robbed Alex Scott and sent him through.

Bristol made things tricky before the break, however, with Nahki Wells' clipped ball in headed home by Tommy Conway.

Sargent looked to have made the game comfortable when he headed substitute Gabriel Sara's corner home, but Antoine Semenyo's finish made it 3-2.

The hosts were able to see the game out, however, and now go into this Saturday's meeting with West Bromwich Albion having amassed 19 points from their opening nine games.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Subs:

33. McGovern (GK)

6. Gibson (on for Hanley, 84)

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Nunez, 84)

17. Sara (on for Ramsey, 60)

21. Sinani (on for Pukki, 76)

25. Hernandez (on for Cantwell, 60)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: None

BRISTOL CITY (3-4-1-2):

Subs:

12. O'Leary (GK)

8. Williams (on for Conway, 76)

9. Martin (on for Atkinson, 84)

10. King

11. Semenyo (on for Sykes, 68)

19. Tanner

30. Massengo

Manager: Nigel Pearson

Bookings: None

KEY MOMENTS

1 - Byram gifts the ball to Weimann on the edge of the Norwich box, but he drags his effort well wide from a promising position.

11 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): McLean sends a quick free-kick long towards Pukki, who latches onto the ball when Naismith misses it. The Finn's first touch lofts it around the goalkeeper, before he finishes with a deft header.

23 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Ramsey dispossesses Scott and slides through for Pukki with the Bristol defence exposed. The 32-year-old makes no mistake with help from a Vyner deflection.

28 - Sykes cuts the ball back for Wells in space in the box but his shot is blocked by Omobamidele. The ball falls for Dasilva and he should score, but Aarons dives to stop his effort.

40 - Bristol work the ball nicely out to Sykes after McLean gives away possession, but the Robins wing-back blasts well over from the corner of the box.

44 - GOAL BRISTOL (Conway): Wells finds space in the Norwich and picks out Conway six yards out to thump his header home.

Half time - Norwich City 2-1 Bristol City

47 - Scott crosses for Wells in the box, but his tame header is straight at Krul and the Dutchman collects it.

65 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Sara's corner finds Sargent to cleverly direct his header goalward, and Bentley can't stop it despite getting a hand to it.

74 - Nunez picks up the ball 25 yards out and shoots exactly as the crowd tell him to. Bentley does well to turn the ball behind as it swerves and bounces in front of him.

76 - GOAL BRISTOL (Semenyo): Williams robs Nunez in the Norwich box and the ball falls for Semenyo, who drives through Krul's legs first time for 3-2.

90 - Byram sets Hernandez away on the counter and the Cuban finds Sargent. He tees up Sinani, but the Luxembourg international skies his curled effort.

Full time - Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 6, Aarons 7, Omobamidele 7, Hanley 8, Byram 6, McLean 8, Cantwell 6, Nunez 6, Ramsey 8, Sargent 5, Pukki 9. Subs: Sara 7, Hernandez 6, Sinani 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 47pc-53pc

Shots: 12-9

On target: 6-4

Fouls: 10-7

Corners: 2-5

ATTENDANCE: 25,287

REFEREE: David Webb