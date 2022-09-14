'We're going there to turn them over' - Robins striker warns Canaries

Interview

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has warned Norwich City that his side will go to Carrow Road to "turn over" the Canaries.

The Robins travel to NR1 looking for a fifth league win of the season, having worked their way up to fourth place in the Championship table.

Despite Dean Smith's side's status as favourites going into the game, Wells - who missed a penalty against Norwich two years ago and played for Huddersfield during Stuart Webber's time there - is feeling confident ahead of tomorrow night's fixture.

"We know it's a tough task to go away to a team expected to be at the top of the table," he said. "We're going there at the best time for ourselves, and we're going there to turn them over, that's the mindset.

"We've had back-to-back wins, and we fully deserve to be where we are in the league. We could easily be higher. We couldn't have a better time to go away, but we know what we're up against."

Bristol manager Nigel Pearson is also wary of the Norfolk side's strengths, but believes his team must concentrate on themselves. "We know that they're a possession side," he said.

"We know the system of play that they adopt, but they'll also be aware of our strengths. What we have to do is make sure we don't disappoint them."

Pearson also discussed the financial muscle Norwich possess in the second tier, but claimed he rarely considered it even amid calls for parachute payments to be scrapped.

Asked about the effect of the Canaries' spending power, the 59-year-old said: "I don't think of it like that if I'm honest. They have what they have, and we're trying to shape our own team in the way that it's possible for us to do that.

"It doesn't really matter too much about what other people have. They have other pressures in terms of meeting expectations. They have a weight of responsibility and expectation from their own fan bases to bounce back. That in itself is something that they have to carry.

"I don't really worry too much about other people's situations, apart from trying to understand what the best way for us to go into any game is."