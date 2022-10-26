Gallery
PICTURES: Canaries defeated at Burnley
Published: 12:21 PM October 26, 2022
Norwich City suffered their fourth defeat in five games at the hands of Burnley last night, Jay Rogriguez scoring the winning penalty as the Canaries lost 1-0.
Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell had chances for Dean Smith's side but it was the Clarets who took the three points, as a sluggish Norwich side failed to make their mark at Turf Moor.
See some of the best images from the game, taken by our award-winning photographer Paul Chesterton, in the gallery below.