PICTURES: Canaries defeated at Burnley

Norwich City suffered their fourth defeat in five games at the hands of Burnley last night, Jay Rogriguez scoring the winning penalty as the Canaries lost 1-0.

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell had chances for Dean Smith's side but it was the Clarets who took the three points, as a sluggish Norwich side failed to make their mark at Turf Moor.

