CLARETS 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, player ratings and stats

Match Report

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Teemu Pukki challenge for the ball during Burnley and Norwich City's Championship match. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Burnley to heap pressure on head coach Dean Smith, Jay Rodriguez scoring a late penalty to keep the Canaries outside the Championship play-off places.

The hosts saw the majority of the attacking action in a dull first half, with Teemu Pukki isolated for Smith's men. The lively Nathan Tella had the clearest opening for the Clarets, but curled straight into Angus Gunn's chest on his weaker left foot.

Todd Cantwell had the Canaries' best chance of the game when Pukki crossed for him early in the second half, but he first slipped before failing to poke beyond Arijanet Muric from the floor.

With the game apparently petering out late on, good work from substitute Manuel Benson earned Vincent Kompany's side a penalty, his cross blocked by the arm of Grant Hanley. Jay Rodriguez stepped up to calmly slot down the middle and inflict a fourth defeat in five for Norwich.

BURNLEY (4-2-3-1):

Burnley's starting line-up for their Championship match against Norwich City. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

15. Peacock-Farrell (GK)

3. Taylor (on for Zaroury, 87)

10. Barnes

14. Roberts (on for Vitinho, 73)

17. Benson

26. Bastien (on for Rodriguez, 87)

30. Dervisoglu (on for Tella, 73)

Head Coach: Vincent Kompany

Bookings: Rodriguez (38), Cook (76)

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's starting line-up for their Championship game against Burnley. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

1. Krul

9. Hugill (on for Nunez, 85)

20. Ramsey

25. Hernandez (on for Cantwell, 62)

42. Springett

44. Hills

46. Gibbs (on for Aarons, 74)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Aarons (20), Hayden (27)

KEY MOMENTS

6 - Tella turns Hayden before firing a deflected shot just wide of Gunn's post.

11 - Vitinho's cross finds Zaroury in space, but his header loops over.

12 - Zaroury cuts inside Aarons before bending his shot just wide of the far post

23 - Burnley counter and work the ball into Tella, who cuts inside Hanley and directs his curling shot straight at Gunn.

29 - Hayden sloppily loses possession and fouls Tella, two minutes after receiving a caution. Arguably lucky to avoid a second booking.

43 - Gudmundsson takes a free-kick from a good central position but fires it well over the bar.

45+1 - Cantwell's out-swinging corner finds Hayden, but his header is tame and cleared.

Half time - Burney 0-0 Norwich City

47 - Pukki beats Beyer and finds Cantwell at the back post. He slips when shooting but has another go from on the floor and nearly squeezes the ball past Muric.

51 - Gudmundsson's cross finds Brownhill at the back post, but he can't get enough bend on his attempt and it flies wide.

55 - Zaroury cuts back for Brownhill, who works the ball onto his left before seeing his tame shot deflected wide.

65 - Gudmundsson has a shot from distance, but it bounces well wide.

69 - Hernandez steals the ball from Vitinho before advancing towards the Burnley box and winning a corner via a block by Cork.

70 - Rodriguez charges into Aarons as Burnley look to counter, with the home fans baying for a second booking for the Norwich man. Paul Tierney awards a free-kick only.

81 - GOAL BURNLEY (Rodriguez penalty): Benson crosses from inside the box and Hanley blocks with his arm. Rodriguez steps up and smashes down the middle for 1-0.

87 - Benson cleverly breaks into the Norwich box and cuts back for Dervisoglu, who should score but places wide.

89 - Pukki goes through on goal and looks for the far corner, but lifts the ball too high and draws a good save from Muric.

Full time - Burnley 1-0 Norwich City

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 6, Aarons 4, Tomkinson 6, Hanley 5, McCallum 5, Hayden 4, Nunez 4, Sargent 5, Sara 5, Cantwell 5, Pukki 6. Substitutes: Hernandez 5, Gibbs 6, Hugill 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 61pc-39pc

Shots: 17-5

On Target: 2-2

Corners: 5-3

Fouls: 10-11

Added-on time: 1 min/5 mins

REFEREE: Paul Tierney