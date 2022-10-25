Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'Get rid of Smith' - City fans react to Burnley loss

Samuel Seaman

Published: 11:39 PM October 25, 2022
The traveling Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley Picture by Pa

Norwich City fans during the Canaries' 1-0 Championship defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor, Jay Rodriguez' goal the difference as the Canaries fell to a fourth defeat in five games.

Teemu Pukki had a clear sight of goal when Arijanet Muric parried his shot in the 89th minute, but the Clarets claimed a deserved win to take them top of the Championship and leave Dean Smith's side outside the play-off places.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.
















