Burnley's Carrow Road visit moved for TV coverage

Norwich City's home fixture against Burnley has been moved to Friday, September 9 to allow for Sky Sports television coverage.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on the following day, Saturday, September 10 at 3pm, but will now kick off at 8pm the evening prior.

City have already had three of their August games moved for TV, with the Canaries' match against Wigan Athletic kicking off at 12:30 on August 6, the visit of Millwall moved to Friday, 19 August and the trip to Sunderland occupying the Saturday lunchtime slot eight days later.

Burnley's last clash with Norwich was also televised, goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki earning a 2-0 win for the hosts in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League and are now amongst the favourites for promotion this term, with Burnley starting their Championship campaign at Huddersfield Town and Dean Smith's side travelling to face Cardiff City.