STARTING XIs: Tomkinson, McCallum start for Burnley trip

Starting XIs

Jonathan Tomkinson starts for Norwich City in the league for the first time in tonight's Championship match against Burnley. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sam McCallum and Jonathan Tomkinson replace the injured Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson for Norwich City's trip to Burnley this evening.

McCallum returned to team training this week after a quicker return from his foot injury than expected. Summer signing Gabriel Sara missed the Sheffield United game on Saturday through illness, and also starts in place of Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey, who drops to the bench.

Tomkinson starts a league game for the first time for the Canaries, having played twice in the Carabao Cup this season. City under-21s defender Brad Hills is on Dean Smith's bench.

Kenny McLean misses out through suspension after being sent off in last week's 1-0 defeat to Luton Town, while Andrew Omobamidele's ankle injury is likely to keep him out until after the World Cup.

Irish international striker Adam Idah is on track to return to light training early next month, following exploratory knee surgery in late September.

Jacob Sorensen (foot) is out of a protective boot but "still some way away" from consideration according to Smith, and Jon Rowe (shin stress fracture) is with the Canaries' rehab team.

Kieran Dowell pulled out of the Luton game during the warm-up with laryngitis, and misses out on this evening's matchday squad despite doing bike work previously, as Smith confirmed yesterday. He's joined outside the group by Sam Byram, who is still unavailable as a result of a hip injury.

BURNLEY (4-2-3-1): Muric; Maatsen, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Vitinho; Cork, Brownhill; Tella, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Rodriguez. Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell (GK), Taylor, Roberts, Benson, Barnes, Bastien, Dervisoglu.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Tomkinson, McCallum; Hayden, Nunez; Sargent, Sara, Cantwell; Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Hugill, Ramsey, Hernandez, Springett, Hills, Gibbs.