'Much better second half' - City fans react to Cambridge win
Published: 10:43 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City came through a difficult test to defeat Cambridge United, goals from Liam Gibbs and Jordan Hugill earning the Canaries' fourth win of the summer.
Sam Smith got the opener for the hosts late in the first half, before a turnaround in performance in the second period saw City ease to a 3-1 win at the Abbey.
Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.