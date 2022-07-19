Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'Much better second half' - City fans react to Cambridge win

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:43 PM July 19, 2022
Jordan Hugill of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the pre-season friendly match at Abbey Sta

Jordan Hugill scored a brace as Norwich City beat Cambridge United 3-1 at the Abbey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came through a difficult test to defeat Cambridge United, goals from Liam Gibbs and Jordan Hugill earning the Canaries' fourth win of the summer.

Sam Smith got the opener for the hosts late in the first half, before a turnaround in performance in the second period saw City ease to a 3-1 win at the Abbey.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.












Don't Miss

Norwich City forward Sebastian Soto (pictured right) was on trial at Barnsley

News

City striker forced to cut short trial

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
John Ruddy could face Norwich City twice in the first month of the new season after joining Birmingham City

Interview

City old boy Ruddy on a Championship mission

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Danel Sinani of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer Pi

Match reaction

Aarons backs Sinani to be a City success story

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean celebrates with his team-mates after a Norwich City goal during the pre-season friendly

Subscriber Exclusive

City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon