CAMBRIDGE UNITED 1 CANARIES 3 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Norwich City came through a difficult test to win 3-1 against Cambridge United, goals from Liam Gibbs and Jordan Hugill earning the Canaries' fourth win of the summer.

After a strong start from Cambridge, it was Sam Smith who deservedly opened the scoring for the hosts. Adam May, Paul Digby and Jack Lankester had been denied by Michael McGovern by the time Smith finally opened the scoring, flicking James Brophy's header home unmarked.

The U's started the second period as they had the first, Lankester found in space on the edge of the box but only able to pass into McGovern's grateful gloves.

There were further chances for Smith and Joe Ironside to double the Amber Army's lead, but it was the visitors who struck next.

The chance looked like it had gone when Josh Sargent's cutback flashed behind everyone in the Cambridge box, but Onel Hernandez did well to recover the ball and lay it on a plate for Gibbs, who made no mistake from 12 yards.

Seven minutes later, the Canaries had the lead, when Sargent collected a poor pass out from Dimitar Mitov and gave in-form Hugill a chance he couldn't miss.

Hugill doubled his tally and City's lead in the 80th minute, finishing off a brisk counter led by Milot Rashica to secure the victory.

Cambridge United (4-4-2): Mitov; Okedina, Jobe (Tarpey, 18), Jones, Haunstrup; Lankester, May, Digby, Brophy; Smith, Ironside. SUBS: Holden, Mannion, Rossi, Taylor, Dunk, O'Neil, Simper, Tracey, Knibbs, Yearn, Janneh, McConnell.

Head coach: Mark Bonner

Bookings:

Norwich City:

SUBS:

1. Krul (GK)

28. Gunn (GK)

7. Rashica

9. Hugill (on for Idah, 46)

14. Cantwell (on for Lees-Melou, 71)

21. Sinani (on for Rowe, 71)

23. McLean (on for Aarons, 71)

24. Sargent (on for Pukki, 46)

31. McCallum (on for Giannoulis, 71)

42. Gibbs (on for Sorensen, 46)

44. Omobamidele (on for Hanley, 46)

45. Springett

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings:

KEY MOMENTS

6 - May finds himself in space 25 yards out and has a go, but McGovern is equal to it and pushes his drive over the bar.

12 - Digby's flick is headed for the far post, but McGovern pulls off another good stop to push it wide.

25 - Tomkinson's tackle falls inadvertently for Lankester, who goes through one-on-one with McGovern but is denied by the Northern Irishman.

34 - Smith fires one towards goal from distance on his stronger left foot, but it skids just wide of the Norwich far post.

42 - Giannoulis cross finds the head of Idah, but the City striker's glancing header flies over the bar.

44 - GOAL CAMBRIDGE UNITED (Smith): Brophy's corner finds Smith, who ghosts in at the near post to flick beyond McGovern unmarked.

HALF TIME - CAMBRIDGE UNITED 1-0 NORWICH CITY

51 - May's free-kick finds Ironside at the back post but the U's centre forward can't direct his header goalward as he crashes into Giannoulis.

54 - Smith is sent through on goal and tries to catch McGovern out early, but he doesn't make a full connection under pressure from Giannoulis and Omobamidele.

56 - A deflection on Hernandez' long-range shot forces Mitov into his first acrobatic stop of the evening.

58 - McGovern somehow keeps the score at 1-0 after Smith's scuffed shot falls to Ironside's feet six yards out.

61 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (Gibbs): Hernandez recovers Sargent's cutback after it flashes behind everyone in the Cambridge box. The Cuban pokes the ball back to Gibbs 12 yards out, and he makes no mistake.

68 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (Hugill): Mitov's pass out is poor, and Sargent collects before supplying Hugill with a chance he can't miss.

80 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (Hugill): Hugill doubles his tally by finishing off a swift counter-attack led by Rashica.

84 - Hugill should have a hat-trick when Sargent miscued effort falls to him three yards out, but Mitov makes a good stop to deny him.

85 - Gibbs' curling effort looks to be heading for the top corner, but Mitov makes another good save.

FULL TIME - CAMBRIDGE UNITED 1-3 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS: McGovern 10, Aarons 6, Tomkinson 6, Hanley 5, Giannoulis 6, Sorensen 5, Lees-Melou 5, Rowe 6, Hernandez 7, Pukki 6, Idah 5. 7. SUBS: Omobamidele 6, Gibbs 7, Sargent 7, Hugill 8, McCallum 6, McLean 6, Cantwell 6, Sinani 6, Rashica 7.