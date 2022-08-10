Canaries to face Bournemouth in Carabao Cup second round

Breaking

Norwich City have learned their opponents for the Carabao Cup second round. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will face Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie will take place the week commencing 22 August, between Norwich's fixtures against Millwall and away trip to Sunderland.

City progressed to the second round of the competition following a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham.

Dean Smith made 10 changes to his side and saw the game conclude 2-2 despite Norwich racing into a 2-0 advantage just before the interval courtesy of goals from Danel Sinani and Jacob Sorensen.

Jonathan Leko's strike 10 minutes after the break began the comeback for the Blues, with a Jonathan Tomkinson own goal taking the game to penalties.

Two stops from Angus Gunn helped Norwich advance into the next round with Josh Sargent dispatching the winning spot kick.

The draw took place on Wednesday evening with Mark Chapman hosting the draw and former striker Clinton Morrison and ex-Sunderland man Michael Gray selecting the ties.

Norwich were ball number 15 in the southern section of the draw with 13 Premier League sides entering at this stage of the competition.

Ticketing details for the fixture will be made available by official club channels in due course.