PICTURES: Norwich defeated by Cardiff on opening day

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season, a 49th-minute strike from Romaine Sawyers securing three points for the Bluebirds.

Canaries captain Grant Hanley was sent off to take things from bad to worse, becoming the second player to receive two bookings after Perry Ng had departed for the home side.

Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell had half-chances for Norwich, but they struggled again to create after scoring just 23 goals last term and failing to impress in possession during pre-season.

Dean Smith's side face Wigan Athletic next in their first home game of the campaign, and the ex-Aston Villa boss will hope to install some optimism as quickly as possible.

Here is a selection of pictures from Norwich's opening day defeat.