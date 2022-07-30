Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates of Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:48 PM July 30, 2022
Updated: 1:49 PM July 30, 2022
Norwih City travel to Cardiff to kick off their Championship campaign. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City kick off their 2022-23 Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Canaries finished their pre-season with defeats to Celtic and Hibernian, and travel to the Welsh capital hoping for a positive start as they chase a return to the Premier League.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith will be without Sam Byram, Ben Gibson and Isaac Hayden amongst others but has a large squad to choose from.

He'll be joined by ex-Canary Steve Morison in the dugouts, as the Welshman begins his first full season in management.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

