Follow live updates of Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Norwih City travel to Cardiff to kick off their Championship campaign. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City kick off their 2022-23 Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Canaries finished their pre-season with defeats to Celtic and Hibernian, and travel to the Welsh capital hoping for a positive start as they chase a return to the Premier League.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith will be without Sam Byram, Ben Gibson and Isaac Hayden amongst others but has a large squad to choose from.

He'll be joined by ex-Canary Steve Morison in the dugouts, as the Welshman begins his first full season in management.

