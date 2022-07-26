Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM July 26, 2022
Picture of the Norwich City main stand clock being lifted back into place at Carrow Road after a 25

Norwich City are in discussions about the potential expansion of the City stand. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Norwich City are in the early stages of planning for the expansion of their Carrow Road stadium, commercial director Sam Jeffery has confirmed.

The Canaries have enquired about the possibility of increasing the size of the City stand, which populates the northern end of the ground and has the smallest capacity of the four stands in their NR1 base.

There has been a clamour for some time amongst fans for the City stand - the full name for which commemorates Norwich businessman Geoffrey Watling - to be expanded, although issues ranging from the cost of doing so to allocation of land have been barriers previously.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel on a new question and answer series entitled The Insight, commercial director Sam Jeffery said: "We have contracted a recognised international consultancy by the name of Legends, who have actually worked on (the stadiums of) Liverpool and Fulham, along with the Bernabau, Nou Camp and Leicester City, etcetera.

"Those guys are working on an outline business case for us at the moment, the first stage of that being the structural feasibility. Once they've completed that they'll move onto the business case; effectively how much money it can make us and how quickly it can be paid back.

"At the moment architects are working on some plans about what that can look like. Hopefully there's an update in the near future. Our preference would be to extend up over the City stand. There are challenges with the road and current infrastructure, but that would be our preference if feasible."

Jeffery also discussed the possibility of introducing safe standing at Carrow Road, stating that fans would be consulted further before a decision is made.

Most Read

  1. 1 City confirm shareholder talks
  2. 2 Tomkinson targeting City first-team spot
  3. 3 Smith confident City will find a cutting edge
  1. 4 City boss Smith delivers positive fitness bulletin after Hibs' finale
  2. 5 City interested in CF Montreal midfielder
  3. 6 City youngster Mumba sent off in pre-season friendly
  4. 7 HIBS 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams
  5. 8 City commercial director confirms shareholder talks
  6. 9 Paddy's Pointers: Hibs 1-0 Norwich City
  7. 10 Smith on Hanley injury blow, Tzolis and PLM exits and midfield search

"Safe standing has always been high on the agenda for the board, and that remains the case," he said. "It's not quite as straightforward as just putting safe standing in. From our perspective, it's certainly on the agenda. All being well, if (the response) continues to be positive, we'd be looking to make a decision in the next 18-24 months."

Don't Miss

NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates of Hibernian v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the Pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow Picture by

Interview

Celtic test hits the spot for City star McLean

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City wrap up their pre-season at Hibernian on Sunday

News

Smith to shuffle his pack for Hibs' finale

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
David Turnbull of Celtic scores their sides second goal of the match during the Pre-season friendly

Match Report

CELTIC 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon