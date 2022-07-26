City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions

Interview

Norwich City are in the early stages of planning for the expansion of their Carrow Road stadium, commercial director Sam Jeffery has confirmed.

The Canaries have enquired about the possibility of increasing the size of the City stand, which populates the northern end of the ground and has the smallest capacity of the four stands in their NR1 base.

There has been a clamour for some time amongst fans for the City stand - the full name for which commemorates Norwich businessman Geoffrey Watling - to be expanded, although issues ranging from the cost of doing so to allocation of land have been barriers previously.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel on a new question and answer series entitled The Insight, commercial director Sam Jeffery said: "We have contracted a recognised international consultancy by the name of Legends, who have actually worked on (the stadiums of) Liverpool and Fulham, along with the Bernabau, Nou Camp and Leicester City, etcetera.

"Those guys are working on an outline business case for us at the moment, the first stage of that being the structural feasibility. Once they've completed that they'll move onto the business case; effectively how much money it can make us and how quickly it can be paid back.

"At the moment architects are working on some plans about what that can look like. Hopefully there's an update in the near future. Our preference would be to extend up over the City stand. There are challenges with the road and current infrastructure, but that would be our preference if feasible."

Jeffery also discussed the possibility of introducing safe standing at Carrow Road, stating that fans would be consulted further before a decision is made.

"Safe standing has always been high on the agenda for the board, and that remains the case," he said. "It's not quite as straightforward as just putting safe standing in. From our perspective, it's certainly on the agenda. All being well, if (the response) continues to be positive, we'd be looking to make a decision in the next 18-24 months."