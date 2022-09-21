Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Subscriber Exclusive

Chris Sutton: Worry about the Premier League when City get out of the Championship

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM September 21, 2022
A minute’s silence was held for Roger Munby before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, No

Norwich City should focus on getting out of the Championship before considering Premier League safety, says Canaries legend Chris Sutton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Much of the tense atmosphere around Norwich City appears to be based on worries about the Canaries' Premier League credentials, but there's the small matter of Championship promotion to deal with first.

If you would have offered me, and I think most Norwich fans, second place and an average of two points per game at the start of the season, I would have bitten your hand off.

City are in the promotion places, unbeaten in seven league games and have one of the strongest squads in the league. They're in a good position, and I think that there's more to come.

I understand why there may be doubt in Norwich supporters' minds; football fans at every club I played for wanted everything and the performances haven't always matched the results at Carrow Road this season.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

-  If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Don't Miss

Sam Byram had an eventful game at both ends of the pitch in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw against West Brom

Interview

Byram offers view of controversial equaliser against West Brom

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Steve Bruce felt hard done by on the big calls in West Brom's 1-1 Championship draw at Norwich City

Match reaction

'If we don't win games, I get my head chopped off' - Bruce on City point

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's equaliser against West Brom stood after the referee consulted his assistant

Match reaction

Smith takeaways: Contentious goal, penalty shout and 'poor' Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Bryony Williams NCFC Women

Womens

Norwich City Women ease to win against QPR at Loftus Road

Jack MacLean

Logo Icon