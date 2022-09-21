Chris Sutton: Worry about the Premier League when City get out of the Championship

Subscriber Exclusive

Norwich City should focus on getting out of the Championship before considering Premier League safety, says Canaries legend Chris Sutton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Much of the tense atmosphere around Norwich City appears to be based on worries about the Canaries' Premier League credentials, but there's the small matter of Championship promotion to deal with first.

If you would have offered me, and I think most Norwich fans, second place and an average of two points per game at the start of the season, I would have bitten your hand off.

City are in the promotion places, unbeaten in seven league games and have one of the strongest squads in the league. They're in a good position, and I think that there's more to come.

I understand why there may be doubt in Norwich supporters' minds; football fans at every club I played for wanted everything and the performances haven't always matched the results at Carrow Road this season.

