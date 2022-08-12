WATCH: Tzolis scores stunning double in European clash

Video

Norwich City loan export Christos Tzolis scored two fantastic goals for new club Twente in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Tzolis signed for the Canaries in the summer of 2021 having impressed at Greek side PAOK, but struggled to live up to his £8.8million fee at Carrow Road. After making just three Premier League starts he was told at the end of last season that he could leave under the right circumstances.

A number of European clubs including Belgian side Club Brugge expressed their interest in Tzolis but Twente, who play in the Dutch top flight, were chosen for their commitment to game time for the 20-year-old and a strong financial package.

He's now opened his account for the Reds, scoring a quick-fire double in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Serbian club FK Cukaricki.

Tzolis scored his first to make it 3-1 in the 84th minute, clipping a smart ball out wide before finishing from 20 yards. He then finished Twente's 4-1 win off with an even more impressive strike, nutmegging his marker before smashing into the far top corner.

The 13-times-capped Greek international has only started once since arriving in the Netherlands, but made an impact after coming on in the 72nd minute at De Grolsch Veste.

He told official Twente channels: "It was crazy for me, and also for the team. When I'm in a good position I always try to shoot. I'm confident I'll score. (The fans) let us play better, hopefully it will be like that again on Sunday (in Twente's next fixture)."

The win means the Dutch side will play Serie A's Fiorentina for a place in the group stage of the competition. The first leg will take place in Italy on August 18, before Tzolis and his teammates return to Enschede for the second instalment.

They take on Todd Cantwell's former loan side Fortuna Sittard before that tie begins, with kick-off at 1:30pm (UK time) on Sunday.

You can watch Tzolis' goals in the video above.