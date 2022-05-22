CANARIES 0 TOTTENHAM 5 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season, goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son securing Champions League football for Antonio Conte's side.

The Canaries started brightly but were pegged back early at Carrow Road, Kulusevski tapping into an open net after Rodrigo Bentancur had broken the offside trap and squared for the Swede.

Kane doubled Spurs' lead 16 minutes later courtesy of a Tim Krul error. Krul, back in the City side after two games on the bench, rolled the ball out to Bentancur 20 yards out. The Tottenham number 30 crossed and Kane had an empty goal to head into.

Kulusevski made it three the other side of the break, curling beyond Krul after a series of chances were missed by the visitors.

Son made it four and then five shortly thereafter, first striding onto Lucas Moura's flick and sliding under Krul before curling beyond the City goalkeeper after a free-kick was headed into his path.

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's starting lineup for their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

6 Zimmermann (on for Byram, 36)

7 Rupp (on for Lees-Melou, 71)

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

40 Tomkinson

42 Gibbs

45 Springett (on for Dowell, 61)

46 Rowe

Head Coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Byram (15), Normann (31), Springett (74)





Tottenham Hotspur

(3-4-3)

Tottenham Hotspur's lineup for their Premier League game against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

22 Collini (GK)

8 Winks (on for Bentancur, 73)

14 Rodon

23 Bergwijn (on for Royal, 73)

27 Moura (on for Kulusevski, 68)

42 White

44 Scarlett

45 Devine

51 Craig

Head Coach: Antonio Conte

- Bookings: Son (84)





- Added on time: 1 min/ 1 min

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Chris Kavanagh

- VAR: Andy Madley





KEY MOMENTS

8 - Fantastic skill from Kulusevski to beat Normann and Giannoulis. He rolls the ball across to Hojbjerg who blasts over from 15 yards.

16 - GOAL TOTTENHAM (Kulusevski): Hojbjerg chips the ball trhough to Bentancur, who times his run to perfection squaring for Kulusevski. The Swede rolls home for 1-0.

23 - A sloppy pass from Dier finds Rashica, who drives through the middle but drags his shot wide from 20 yards.

32 - GOAL TOTTENHAM (Kane): Krul rolls the ball out and finds Bentancur instead of Normann. Bentancur crosses and Kane heads into an empty net.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

55 - Kane plays Son through on goal and the Spurs number 7 works the ball into a shooting position but fires straight at Krul with his weaker left foot.

60 - Krul denies Son at point-blank range after Kane's cross found his teammate three-yards-out.

62 - A nice touch from Kulusevski gets him through on goal and he rounds Krul, but can't sort his feet out in time to add a third for Tottenham.

64 - GOAL TOTTENHAM (Kulusevski): Kulusevski is found wide on the right and he cuts in beyond Giannoulis easily before curling into the far post.

70 - GOAL TOTTENHAM (Son): Substitute Moura flicks the ball through for Son on the edge of the box, and he's unchallenged as he strides onto the ball and makes it four.

75 - GOAL TOTTENHAM (Son): Lucas Moura's free-kick is headed into Son's path and he controls before whipping beyond Krul.

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-5 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR





SNAP RATINGS: Krul 5, Aarons 4, Byram 4, Hanley 4, Sorensen 4, Giannoulis 4, Normann 4, Lees-Melou 5, Dowell 6, Rashica 3, Pukki 5. SUBS: Zimmermann 4, Springett 5, Rupp 5.





MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City 0–5 Tottenham Hotspur)

Possession: 40% - 60%

Shots: 8 - 18

Shots on Target: 0 - 13

Corners: 3 - 2

Fouls: 12 - 6