City's greatest summer window successes

Expert opinion

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber will be hoping to replicate his signing of Teemu Pukki this summer. - Credit: Archant

After a second consecutive embarrassing Premier League relegation, this summer is absolutely crucial for Norwich City.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has been tasked with building a squad capable of returning to the top tier at the first time of asking, although without significant departures he doesn't have much to do that with.

It can be done, however, as City have proven on several occasions. Here are some summer transfers the Welshman wouldn't mind replicating.

Grant Holt

It required a cash infusion from now-potentially outgoing director Michael Foulger, but in the end the £400,000 City paid for Holt in 2009 looked a snip.

The striker became captain in his first season at the club, was top scorer four seasons in a row, won the player of the season award thrice and departed for five times what he cost. Not bad.

Grant Holt was worth every penny of the £400,000 Norwich City paid for him. - Credit: EMPICS Sport

Oliver Skipp

The loan signings Norwich made last summer have given the temporary transfer market a bad reputation amongst Canaries fans, but nobody was complaining during Skipp's single season at Carrow Road.

The midfield enforcer was brought in from Tottenham Hotspur for the 2021-22 campaign and rivalled Darren Huckerby for the accolade of best loanee to arrive in NR1.

His departure in 2021 left a gaping hole that City are hoping will be filled by new signing Isaac Hayden, after their failure to replace him last season had a devastating impact.

Emi Buendia

Heralded by many as the great Webber transfer success, Buendia's initial £1.5million signing from Getafe was a masterstroke.

In his first season at Carrow Road the Argentinian registered eight goals and 17 assists, impressing in the Premier League before making 32 goal contributions in the 2020-21 season to fire the Canaries back to the top flight.

He moved on in the summer of 2021 for around £33million, and a replacement is yet to be found. Finding someone to fill the creative void Buendia left is a key task for City this summer.

Emi Buendia was an inspired signing by Stuart Webber. - Credit: PA

Teemu Pukki

Arriving in the same summer as Buendia, there's little doubt as to Pukki's status as the best free agent Norwich have ever signed.

He arrived at Carrow Road after four years at Brondby, and it was hoped he'd provide sufficient support to Jordan Rhodes. He proceeded to score 29 Championship goals, starting a pattern of net-finding that didn't let up.

He's now sixth in the list of all-time top scorers for City, with 78 goals in yellow and green across four seasons.

Wes Hoolahan

Although his 2008 signing from Blackpool wasn't enough to keep Norwich in the Championship in his first season, the Irishman developed into a club legend.

A frustrated spell in 2014 threatened to tar a ten-year City career, but there was barely a dry eye in Norfolk when he moved on four years later.

Instrumental in three promotions and four Premier League seasons, suggesting he may have been worth the £250,000 paid.

Christoph Zimmermann

He may have fallen out of favour now, but picking out a German regional league player preparing to go into teaching and turning him into a regular starter is no mean feat.

That's what Webber and Daniel Farke did with Zimmermann, who was the latter's captain with the Borussia Dortmund youth team.

After release by the German club it looked like his professional football career could be over, but City offered him a lifeline. He took that with both hands, and has made 135 appearances for Norwich since.

Christoph Zimmermann was a great find by Stuart Webber. - Credit: PA

Alexander Tettey

Tettey was one of the signings that saw the least fanfare in Chris Hughton's first summer with City, but he had by far the most successful Norwich career of them.

In similar fashion to the transfers seen under the Webber regime years later, the Norwegian was plucked from Stade Reims for a small fee, before going on to become a club legend.

He played 268 games for the Canaries, scoring eight goals, and was involved in three Championship promotions.