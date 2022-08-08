Carrow Road set for CSF takeover for Blues visit

News

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation will be taking over Carrow road for the Canaries' Carabao Cup fixture against Birmingham. - Credit: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Carrow Road will be taken over by the Community Sports Foundation for Norwich City's Carabao Cup fixture against Birmingham tomorrow.

As part of the takeover day, the foundation will provide half-time entertainment for supporters, as well as activities taking place at the stadium from 6pm onwards.

There will be a DJ set, keepy-up competition and inflatable challenges set up outside the South Stand.

Part of the ticket revenue from the game will go to the foundation, with £2 of every adult ticket and £1 of every other ticket being donated. The proceeds raised will go towards the continuation of the CSF's work transforming the lives of disabled children in Norfolk and beyond throughout the 2022-23 season.

According to the club's calculations, the sale of 25,000 tickets would mean 185 disabled children and adults could enjoy a full season of funded disability sessions.