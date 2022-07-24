Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm investment talks

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:56 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 12:57 PM July 24, 2022
The Norwich board during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City are in talks with American investors over the transfer of shares in the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed that they're in talks with investors over the transfer of shares in the club, telling fans to expect news in due course.

Speaking at a question and answer session in Edinburgh, where City welcomed fans ahead of their friendly against Hibernian, they told supporters to expect news in the coming weeks.

Questions were answered by a panel comprising financial director Anthony Richens, commercial director Sam Jeffery, legal and governance director Sam Hall and assistant sporting director Neil Adams, with majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones in the front row.

It's understood that second-largest shareholder Michael Foulger approached the club around six months ago to discuss parting with his stake, allowing for the possibility of investment. 

As exclusively reported by the Pink Un in May, a prospective investment group attended the Canaries' 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of last season, as part of discussions over the acquisition of Foulger's shares.

The group was headed by businessman Mark Attanasio, who owns Major League Baseball franchise Milwaukee Brewers and is worth an estimated $700million. Also in attendance were associates David Stearns, president of baseball operations for the Brewers, Dan Fumai, their chief financial officer, and Rick Schlesinger, who is president of business operations.

Attanasio's sons Dan and Mike were alongside his close friend and investment partner Richard Ressler in the delegation, which sat next to Richens for the Spurs game.

Speaking on the subject of investment in 2009, Foulger said: "I have been proud to support Michael and Delia where possible, and my task is to find investors of any amount to come in and support the board and the club."

Who is Mark Attanasio? 

The 64-year-old was born in The Bronx and has owned the Milwaukee Brewers since purchasing the club for a reported $223million back in 2004.  

As well as owning the Brewers, Attanasio is also the co-founder of the Crescent Capital Group, which he started alongside American businessmen Robert Beyer and Jean-Marc Chapus. The latest estimation of the value of their assets is reportedly worth around $25B.  

Attanasio is reportedly worth around $700m and, alongside other staff members at his baseball team, he part owns the Milwaukee Admirals, an ice hockey team in Wisconsin. 

He is considered one of the Baseball's most involved owners, sitting on five committees in all including the labour policy committee.

