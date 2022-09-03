Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Great result and performance' - City fans react to Coventry win

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:41 PM September 3, 2022
Updated: 5:46 PM September 3, 2022
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Norwich City beat Coventry City 3-0 in their Championship match at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell secured Norwich City's fifth consecutive Championship win against Coventry.

The Canaries were comfortable for large parts of their reacquaintance with Mark Robins, but Kyle McFadzean's disallowed goal reminded them of the threat from the Midlands side midway through the first half.

The home side came through a tough second period to go top of the second division table, however, with previous leaders Sheffield United facing Hull City tomorrow.

See some of the best reaction from Norwich fans to the game below.



















Don't Miss

Norwich City full back Max Aarons stayed put after reported interest from Germany and Spain

News

Aarons stays on board after late interest from Spain and the Premier League

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and assistant Neil Adams have the task of shaping what next at Carrow Road

Podcast

Why Webber still trusts in the process with Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Dean Smith celebrates at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andre

News

Smith takeaways: City chief on Aarons 'interest' and transfer window

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Expert opinion

Five pieces of unfinished City business heading into deadline day

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon