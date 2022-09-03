'Great result and performance' - City fans react to Coventry win

Match reaction

Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell secured Norwich City's fifth consecutive Championship win against Coventry.

The Canaries were comfortable for large parts of their reacquaintance with Mark Robins, but Kyle McFadzean's disallowed goal reminded them of the threat from the Midlands side midway through the first half.

The home side came through a tough second period to go top of the second division table, however, with previous leaders Sheffield United facing Hull City tomorrow.

