PICTURES: Canaries beat Coventry at Carrow Road

Norwich City comfortably registered their fifth successive Championship win, beating Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.

Kyle McFadzean had his strike ruled out between the first two goals with Tyler Walker judged to have been offside, before Tim Krul expertly saw to an early second half chance for Viktor Gyokeres.

The victory takes Dean Smith's side to the top of the second division table for a day, with previous leaders Sheffield United set to play Hull City at 3pm tomorrow (Sunday).

