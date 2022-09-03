Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
STARTING XIs: Cantwell and Pukki return to City line-up

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:14 PM September 3, 2022
Updated: 2:31 PM September 3, 2022
Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki return to the Norwich City starting line-up for today's Championship clash with Coventry City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki return to the Norwich City starting line-up for the Canaries' Championship meeting with Coventry City this afternoon.

Both featured as substitutes as Norwich came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew's on Tuesday Night, although match winner Onel Hernandez remains on the bench.

Jordan Hugill makes the matchday squad ahead of Adam Idah, while £9million signing Milot Rashica continues to be left out.

Versatile defender Sam Byram retains his place in the starting line-up, with career left-backs Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle ligament injury) and Sam McCallum (metatarsal) on the sidelines long-term.

They're joined on the physio's table by back-up option Jacob Sorensen (foot), Liam Gibbs (ankle), Jon Rowe (shin stress fracture) and Isaac Hayden (knee), who is back in light training and expected to return in the coming weeks.

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn is on the Sky Blues' bench in NR1, as ex-Canary Mark Robins' side attempt to find their first win of a tumultuous season thus far.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the Stadium of Light, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; Nunez, McLean; Sargent, Cantwell, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Sara, Dowell, Hernandez, Sinani, Hugill.

Coventry City (3-5-1-1): Wilson; Rose, McFadzean, Doyle; Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Sheaf, Bidwell; Palmer; Walker. Subs: Moore (GK), Panzo, Waghorn, Gyokeres, Godden, Eccles, Tavares.

Referee: Gavin Ward


