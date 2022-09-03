STARTING XIs: Cantwell and Pukki return to City line-up

Starting XIs

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki return to the Norwich City starting line-up for today's Championship clash with Coventry City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki return to the Norwich City starting line-up for the Canaries' Championship meeting with Coventry City this afternoon.

Both featured as substitutes as Norwich came from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew's on Tuesday Night, although match winner Onel Hernandez remains on the bench.

Jordan Hugill makes the matchday squad ahead of Adam Idah, while £9million signing Milot Rashica continues to be left out.

Versatile defender Sam Byram retains his place in the starting line-up, with career left-backs Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle ligament injury) and Sam McCallum (metatarsal) on the sidelines long-term.

They're joined on the physio's table by back-up option Jacob Sorensen (foot), Liam Gibbs (ankle), Jon Rowe (shin stress fracture) and Isaac Hayden (knee), who is back in light training and expected to return in the coming weeks.

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn is on the Sky Blues' bench in NR1, as ex-Canary Mark Robins' side attempt to find their first win of a tumultuous season thus far.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; Nunez, McLean; Sargent, Cantwell, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Sara, Dowell, Hernandez, Sinani, Hugill.

Coventry City (3-5-1-1): Wilson; Rose, McFadzean, Doyle; Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Sheaf, Bidwell; Palmer; Walker. Subs: Moore (GK), Panzo, Waghorn, Gyokeres, Godden, Eccles, Tavares.

Referee: Gavin Ward



