CANARIES 3 COVENTRY 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Teemu Pukki scores for Norwich City in their Championship match against Coventry City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City comfortably registered their fifth successive Championship victory, beating Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.

Kyle McFadzean struck for the visitors between the first two goals, but Tyler Walker was judged to have been offside in the build-up.

Viktor Gyokeres then had the best opening of the match for Mark Robins' men early in the second half, but Tim Krul pulled off an outstanding save to deny the Swede.

The hosts rode out a stale second half period to add to their lead, Todd Cantwell finding Sargent to tee-up Dowell for a third.

The victory takes Dean Smith's side to the top of the second division table for a day, with previous leaders Sheffield United set to play Hull City at 3pm tomorrow (Sunday).

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's starting line-up to face Coventry City in the Championship. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Pukki, 71)

17. Sara (on for Ramsey, 71)

21. Sinani

25. Hernandez (on for Byram, 71)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Byram (45)

COVENTRY CITY (3-5-1-1):

Coventry City's starting line-up for their Championship game against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

1. Moore (GK

2. Panzo

9. Waghorn

17. Gyokeres (on for Palmer, 45)

24. Godden (on for Godden, 68)

28. Eccles

30. Tavares (on for Walker, 68)

Manager: Mark Robins

Bookings:

KEY MOMENTS

9 - Pukki's blocked shot falls for Cantwell, who strikes the ball well but directs it straight at Wilson.

10 - Bidwell's cross finds Walker, and his flicked header dribbles agonisingly wide of the far post.

14 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Nunez robs Hamer and immediately slips the ball through for Pukki, who finishes with aplomb to open the scoring.

20 - Coventry counter and Palmer finds Walker. He shifts away from Hanley and fires across goal, but misses the target.

23 - Aarons' cross finds Ramsey, but his powerful header hits Pukki and ricochets away from goal.

33 - Krul beats a corner away and it falls to McFadzean, who thumps the ball home. It's controversially ruled out, however, on the grounds that Walker was offside in the build-up

40 - Ramsey tees Nunez up and he bends one from distance, but it spins just wide.

45+1 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Pukki cleverly slips the ball through for Ramsey and he unselfishly squares for Sargent to make it 2-0.

45+2 - Pukki strides towards the Coventry box and reverses the ball for Sargent, whose left-footed strike is blocked well by McFadzean.

Half time - Norwich City 2-0 Coventry City

46 - Walker flicks the ball through Hanley's legs and to Gyokeres, but the Coventry striker is denied by a fine Krul stop.

47 - Dabo wins a firm challenge with Byram and fizzes his effort goalward, but it just drags wide of the far post.

81 - GOAL NORWICH (Dowell): Cantwell plays a delightful ball through for Sargent and he holds off two defenders before teeing Dowell up for a simple finish.

90 - City counter and Sinani finds Hernandez in the box. The Cuban takes a touch and shoots with his left foot, but Wilson saves.

90+3 - Hernandez switches for Sinani and he finds Dowell to cross for Hugill. The striker tries a flick towards goal but it doesn't come off and dribbles wide for a Coventry goal kick.

Full time - Norwich City 3-0 Coventry City

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 7, Omobamidele 8, Hanley 6, Byram 7, McLean 6, Cantwell 6, Nunez 7, Sargent 7, Ramsey 8, Pukki 8. Subs: Dowell 7, Sara 6, Hernandez 6, Sinani 6, Hugill 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 61pc-39pc

Shots: 14-7

On Target: 6-1

Corners: 3-1

Fouls: 8-4

REFEREE: Gavin Ward