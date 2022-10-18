Zimmermann excited for reunion with ex-City boss Farke

Interview

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is set to reunite with his former player Christoph Zimmermann in the DFB Pokal this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ex-Norwich City centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is set to reunite with his former head coach Daniel Farke in the German Cup tonight - and he can't wait.

Zimmermann will face Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach side in the second round of the DFB Pokal with his current team Darmstadt, who he joined from the Canaries this summer.

Speaking to Fauhlen Hautnah, the 29-year-old defender said: "I worked with Daniel Farke for six years. That's a very long time, which isn't the norm in football. Because of this, it is quite a special game.

"The role that Daniel Farke has played for me in my career and therefore in my life is extremely large. In Dortmund he made me his captain in his last season and then took me to England with him.

"Life could have turned out differently. But there was him who saw that it could work with me in the second English division as a regional league player. Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber then approved a transfer. If Daniel and Stuart hadn't believed in me and given me the chance, things would have been very different for me.

"That's why I'm incredibly grateful to both of them for everything, because it has changed my life for a significantly better one."

The two-time Championship winner is close to his former coach, but admitted they hadn't been in contact over this evening's game, which kicks off at 7:45pm UK time.

"As far as the cup game is concerned, there hasn't been any contact yet," he said. "But other than that, I of course wished him every success and congratulated him when he got the job in Mönchengladbach and when he then clinched his first Bundesliga win.

"These are all milestones that make you extremely happy as a former player who has worked with him for a long time. Both Daniel Farke and Edmund Riemer (assistant head coach), Christopher John (coach) and Chris Domogalla (fitness coach), who I also worked with, are all just good people and good guys to wish all the best. Then, of course, you're always happy when they reach such a milestone."

The love Zimmermann had for Norwich and Norfolk was clear to all City supporters, but the opportunity to play consistently for the first time in three years was too good to turn down.

"I just wanted to play football regularly again," he said of the decision to move to Darmstadt. "I haven't been on the pitch far enough in the last two years due to injuries and neglect.

"In the course of the request from Darmstadt, I had a very good conversation with Torsten Lieberknecht (Lilies head coach) and then the transfer took concrete form. I'm glad that worked. The club gave me a confidence bonus by giving me a three-year contract.

"Getting this appreciation was also the decisive factor for me to come to Darmstadt. We felt very comfortable as a family in England, but the overall package was just right for me, so I said I would come back to Germany.

"Above all with the idea and the values ​​that the coach and the entire club represent. these are things with which I can identify 100 percent. That's why I said that moving to Darmstadt is the right step for me."

Zimmermann's appreciation for Farke was mutual, after the former Borussia Dortmund II head coach won his first Championship title with his former charge.

"I can't speak highly enough of Christoph Zimmermann," he said. "He was clearly well taught here at Gladbach (where Zimmermann started his professional career). He has a fantastic character and is someone I hold in high regard. He was a key centre-back for me for a long time and is a real leader."