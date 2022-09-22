Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Interview

City legends relishing Carrow Road return

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:00 PM September 22, 2022
Sport - Norwich City Football Club (NCFC); Celebrations after winning the Milk Cup Final with a 1-

Norwich City's Milk Cup winners are returning to Carrow Road on Sunday for Football Against Dementia's charity game. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City legends Dave Watson, Ruel Fox and Ken Brown return to Carrow Road this weekend, and they can't wait.

Brown, who was the last Canaries manager to win a major trophy, will lead his legends against Paul Chick's All Stars, with the game kicking off at 3pm and preceded by photo opportunities with his Milk Cup-winning side.

Watson and Fox will play in the game, and are looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in Norfolk. Watson, who captained City to that Milk Cup success, said: "I'm really looking forward to it.

"I've been to Norwich quite a few times visiting, but I haven't actually seen a lot of the football. To get back with all the lads I used to play with will be absolutely fantastic. I'm sure there'll be some really good stories to be reminded of.

"Norwich for me was absolutely unbelievable. Fortunately enough for me, Ken Brown came down and bought me. If somebody had said to me: 'You're going to be at Norwich for five years and you're going to win the League Cup and get capped for England,' I'd just think, 'get away'."

"I'm looking forward to catching up with some of the old boys and seeing Ken," said Fox, who is currently the chairman of Eastern Counties League side Whitton United. "I always look forward to seeing Ken, and obviously it's for a really good cause.

"It's become obvious that dementia is linked to heading heavier balls. It's something concerning, but it's great that it's being acknowledged and people are out there supporting families."

Football Against Dementia Logo

Football Against Dementia have organised Sunday's charity match. - Credit: Football Against Dementia

Brown's wife Elaine, who has contributed greatly to the organisation of the event, said: "For Ken especially, (it'll be good) getting back together with all his old boys.

"To see the smile on his face and the laughter when the boys have been ringing up is amazing. Me and the other volunteers are absolutely shattered, but hopefully at the end of it, it's all going to be worth it.

"It's an absolutely amazing gesture from the football club. We never in a month of Sundays even considered holding the match there."

Tickets for Sunday's game can be purchased on the day for £10, with events starting outside the South Stand at 1pm.

