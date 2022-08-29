PRESSER: Birmingham v Norwich City

Press conference

Liam Gibbs limped out of Norwich City's fixture against Sunderland on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City’s Championship trip to Birmingham - and we will bring you all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Norwich have won three second-tier matches on the bounce and are hoping to continue that momentum against John Eustace's Blues on Tuesday night, who are sitting 21st in the Championship season.

Smith is expected to provide an update on midfielder Liam Gibbs, who limped out of the Canaries' 1-0 victory on Wearside after rolling his ankle whilst blocking a cross in the first half.

An update on Isaac Hayden is also expected, with the Newcastle United loanee yet to kick a ball since signing for Norwich in June. Smith recently said he expected Hayden to return to training in 'late August'.

A more general squad update will also arrived, with Norwich hoping to have a fully fit squad available for their midweek trip to the Midlands.

Norwich are also hoping to add a left back to their squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with speculation surrounding the futures of Jordan Hugill, Milot Rashica and Max Aarons persisting.

