City defender Famewo joins Sheffield Wednesday permanently

Samuel Seaman

Published: 7:59 PM July 6, 2022
Updated: 8:50 PM July 6, 2022
Charlton Athletic's Akin Famewo during the Sky Bet League One match at the Abbey Stadium, Cambridge.

Norwich City centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, has signed a permanent deal to join Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: PA

Norwich City centre-back Akin Famewo has completed a permanent move to League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Famewo spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, who opted not to sign him permanently as a clause in their deal for him would've allowed.

Famewo signed for the Canaries from Luton Town in January 2019, having made 14 senior appearances for the Hatters by the age of 20.

A year later he was loaned to Scottish Premiership club St. Mirren, playing 13 games before moving to Charlton for the first time. He made 62 total appearances for the Addicks, struggling with injuries during his time in London.

He appeared once for City, in a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Canaries are keen to move on a number of their fringe players this summer, as they look to trim their bloated first-team squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta is closing on a move to Birmingham City, while Christos Tzolis is attracting interest from Belgian side Club Brugge.

It's expected to be a quiet summer in NR1 regarding incoming transfers, after sporting director Stuart Webber's assertion that "Championship-wise we have a very strong squad, both in terms of quality and depth".

The financial realities of relegation are such that any significant deals involving fees will be difficult for Webber this summer, who is expected to utilise the loan market and outlined that sales will decide how much is spent.

"We don't have a lot of money, but we do have the ability to do a couple of things," he said recently to club channels, "then it might depend on what we do with outs.

"As always, when you go into a summer after being relegated there's uncertainty.

"Some Premier League clubs want some of our players. They'll all want to stay in the Premier League, that's obvious. If we sold one or two that'd help us to do other things, but we'll be doing some bits of business."

