DEREHAM 0 CANARIES 4 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Match Report

Todd Cantwell featured for Norwich City in their 4-0 win over Dereham Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City started their pre-season campaign in impressive fashion, beating Dereham Town 4-0 at Aldiss Park.

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Tom Dickson-Peters and Kieran Dowell sealed the victory for Dean Smith’s side, who will be glad of it after a seven-game winless run ended their 2021-22 campaign.

Hugill opened the scoring with a tap-in in the first half, nodding home after Tyrese Omotoye had headed Todd Cantwell’s corner back across goal.

An entirely changed Norwich 11 emerged for the second half, and produced exactly the same result as their peers. A well-worked team goal was well finished by Dickson-Peters for 3-0, before Dowell's penalty kick made it four.

Dereham Town

Bilham (GK), Hayley, Martin, Castellan, Fox, Frary, Logan, Johnson, Bemrose, Mensah-Sakey, Hipperson.

SUBS: Blackman, Vasilioeu, Thurston, Marshall, White, Essen, Mattocks.

Manager: Adam Gusterson

Norwich City (First half)

(4-4-2)

Norwich City's starting line-up for their trip to Dereham Town. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City (Second half)

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's line-up for the second half of their game against Dereham Town. - Credit: Archant

Head coach: Dean Smith





- No added on time

- Venue: Aldiss Park

- Referee: Abi Byrne





KEY MOMENTS

7 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (HUGILL): Cantwell’s corner is headed back across by Omotoye, and Hugill taps into an empty net.

23 - Hugill should make it two when the ball finds him unmarked in the box, but his goal-bound poke is blocked.

26 - Gibbs’ cross finds Hugill, but his clever left-footed flick flies just wide.

31 - Hugill’s at the heart of things once again, turning Bali Mumba’ across onto the Dereham cross bar with his head.

40 - Bilham’s spill eventually falls to Gibbs, but the young midfielder blasts over from close range.

45 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (HUGILL): Cantwell’s pass finds Springett perfectly, and he pokes the ball round Bilham for Hugill to pass home.

HALF TIME - DEREHAM TOWN 0-2 NORWICH CITY

49 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (DICKSON-PETERS): City produce a flowing passing move which involves Sorensen and Dowell and ends with Dickson-Peters rolling the ball in off the far post.

53 - Dickson-Peters goes through on goal but is thwarted as he tries to dink over Bilham.

67 - The ball falls to Rose and he passes beyond the stranded goalkeeper but sees his effort blocked on the line twice.

88 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (DOWELL PEN): Rowe goes through on goal and is felled by Bilham for a blatant penalty. Dowell steps up and calmly makes it 4-0.

FULL TIME - DEREHAM TOWN 0-4 NORWICH CITY





SNAP RATINGS: First half: Gunn 6, Mumba 6, Warner 7, Gibson 6, McCallum 6; Springett 7, Gibbs 6, McLean 7, Cantwell 6, Omotoye 7, Hugill 8. Second half: McGovern 6, Riley 6, Zimmerman 6, Tomkinson 6, Earley 6, Clarke 5, Sorensen 6, Lees-Melou 7, Dowell 7, Dickson-Peters 7, Rowe 7.