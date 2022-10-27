'Stick with Dean' - Ex-City striker backs Canaries boss

Interview

Former Norwich City striker Dion Dublin has called for Dean Smith to be given time as the Canaries' head coach. - Credit: Steve Adams/Archant Norfolk

Former Norwich City striker Dion Dublin has spoken out in support of under-fire Canaries head coach Dean Smith, calling on players to take responsibility for their poor run of form.

Many City fans have called for the ex-Aston Villa boss to lose his job over a slip to seventh in the Championship table, but Dublin believes they must remain patient.

"The thing is the expectation on the football club," he said. "More or less every year, Norwich go up and down. That's what they do, and it's worked in the past. However, you've got to look at the size of the clubs that are in the same league as Norwich.

"Most of the football clubs in the Championship are the same stature as Norwich City. I love the Norwich fans and the club. However, you don't have a divine right to be going up. You've got to earn that right, because everybody's getting better.

"Dean Smith knows the league, he knows how to get the best out of a team in that league. I like Dean, I'd stick with him. I don't think you (Norwich) will be sliding (into the) bottom half. You won't get anywhere near that, he won't allow that, and you've got good enough players."

The 53-year-old, who also played for Manchester United and Coventry City, believe Smith's players have been underperforming, and must take ownership themselves.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, he continued: "It's not all on Dean's shoulders, sometimes you have a little meeting. You've got to sometimes have a chat with each other. You've got to be man enough to say to each other: 'I need more from you. When that happens, you've got to do that, when I go there, you've got to do that.'

"Away from the staff, away from the football club, be man enough to get a little meeting together and say: 'Right, lads, it's not good enough. We've got to do something for ourselves here, do something for the fans, take the pressure off the manager a little bit.'

"You've got to take responsibility for your performances and at the moment I know that those players in those Norwich shirts can play better than they are.

"Dean Smith's a good manager, so that's not a worry for me. The fans will be packing out the stadium every week, so it's just performances over the white line.

"I don't believe you'll be dropping any lower than where you are."