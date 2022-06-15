Dowell is key in Smith's plans - now the task is to give him a platform

Analysis

Norwich City are expecting Kieran Dowell to play a big part in their promotion bid next season. - Credit: Focus Images Limited

In Dean Smith's long list of issues to address ahead of Norwich City's 2022-23 campaign, finding a source of creativity is towards the top.

The Canaries amassed the least expected goals in the Premier League last season (32.66), scored fewer than any other side (23), had the fewest shots (340) and the equal-lowest percentage on target (30.3).

The picture those numbers paint is undeniable: City must find an attacking solution.

With Christos Tzolis firmly out of favour, Przemyslaw Placheta not yet cutting the mustard, Milot Rashica reportedly wanting away and Jon Rowe yet to make a start, it was assumed that the answer to the problem was not within the Norwich ranks.

Smith had targeted a centrally positioned creative midfielder to bring offensive potency into Carrow Road. While that's still understood to be the case, recent suggestions from within Colney are that Kieran Dowell is expected to ease the burden.

So how will that look?

First inclinations are to suggest that it should be unlike last season. While Dowell's technical ability was clear to see, the role he was given was less than conducive of productivity.

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell cut a frustrated figure at times during the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Focus Images Limited

When Daniel Farke decided to shift from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3, many predicted that the ex-Everton man would lose out, and they were right.

For a player already prone to spells on the periphery, a season dominated by appearances on the wing was not ideal. When he wasn't there he was in unfamiliar roles up front or deep in midfield, so a side built around Dowell would presumably mean a system change.

The versatility of formations under Smith at previous clubs suggests that the ex-Aston Villa boss would be comfortable overseeing that change, although rarely has he deployed a traditional 'number 10' in recent years.

The relevance of this is that a central position has clearly favoured Dowell in the past. In his breakthrough season at Nottingham Forest he played most regularly behind the striker, as he did at Wigan two years later.

Could Kieran Dowell be a key source of creativity for Norwich City next season? - Credit: Focus Images Limited

It was only once Farke deployed him in a similar position that he began to thrive in yellow and green, after some unsure performances from the right flank.

That was arguably the most impressive - albeit short-lived - run of form in the 24-year-old's career, as he combined with Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia to strike fear into Championship defences.

Smith's concerns around attempting to replicate that particular system will be that the latter left Carrow Road a year ago, and the former appears to have done so mentally.

It could be argued that the more traditional wingers currently in the Norwich ranks could suit Dowell even better, however. Where Farke's system created a swarm around opposition boxes, more widely positioned attackers could create space for the City number 10.

Reports of Rashica's desire to return to Germany recently surfaced, but he'll represent a more traditional wide man next to Dowell if nothing comes of it.

Academy product Rowe is also of the 'chalk on your boots' mould, as is returning winger Onel Hernandez. If a 4-2-3-1 was utilised, Smith would hope that they'd take attention away from the centre of the pitch, where Dowell and Teemu Pukki could do the damage.

That's a partnership the 51-year-old will be keen to exploit. He's previously talked up the virtues of the duo together, and that perhaps explains the reverence he holds the Liverpudlian in.

"There's certainly a relationship that's been built there," he said after the pair combined well at both Molineux and Old Trafford. "Kieran created a couple of goalscoring opportunities for (Pukki), and he set up Kieran for his goal at Manchester United as well."

After a year of mostly creating his own chances, the Finn will be glad of the support. Smith believes Dowell has the capability to provide it, now it's his task to create the system within which he can do so.