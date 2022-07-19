Norfolk star Hemp can't wait for Euro quarter-finals

Interview

England's Lauren Hemp is set to feature in a European Championship quarter-final against Spain on Wednesday, and the Norfolk-born winger can't hide her excitement ahead of the game.

Hemp, who grew up in North Walsham and came through the Norwich City academy, said yesterday: "It's exciting for me. Obviously you're going to be a bit nervous but the overriding feeling is excitement.

"We've got a lot of confidence from the previous games. We're in a good place as a group. It's really exciting and I'm looking forward to it."

The Lionesses last faced Spain in February this year, when they were held to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. As a result, Hemp knows what sort of task she's in for. "They're going to be fantastic," she said. "I've got a lot of respect for them as do the rest of the team. They're going to be a great side, possession-based football and we're ready for that.

"We've played these (Spain) before in the Arnold Clark Cup, and it was a massive learning curve for us. We've done all the preparation needed and it's important that we stay on track. We know what they're like, and we're going to make sure we're the best-prepared team come the game."

England's Lauren Hemp in action during a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland last time out. - Credit: PA

Sarina Wiegman's side have been in top form so far in the tournament, scoring 14 goals in three matches to progress from the group stage in top spot. Hemp admits she's been slower to reach her top level than her teammates, but she remains confident.

"It takes time," the Manchester City player continued. "It's my first major tournament with England and in front of so many fans it's nerve wracking, I'm not going to lie.

"Being consistent is something that I'm striving towards. I don't think you've seen the best yet, but there's still time. I'm still so young, I'm still learning every single day and I'm taking it in my stride. I've got a great group of players around me who are supporting me, and they're doing amazing.

"It's important that we carry on this run. Everyone's taken so much confidence from the recent games and it's important that we carry that on throughout the quarter-finals."